How Bill Belichick Evaluating Current UNC Quarterback Situation

It's an important stretch of the schedule for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who can't afford for the Week 3 loss against the Clemson Tigers to snowball into a significant losing streak.

Failing to close out the game against Clemson could prove costly with North Carolina facing Notre Dame this weekend, which will presumably be a loss. Quarterback play was the culprit in the Tar Heels' second-half blunder against Clemson. While speaking with the media on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick fielded multiple questions about Billy Edwards Jr. and the possibility of starting Miles O'Neill.

Belichick's Thoughts

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked whether Edwards Jr. is the starting quarterback moving forward, the 74-year-old head coach responded, "I do."

"We don't want to get into a musical chairs game there," Belichick said. "That's not the idea. The idea is to improve our overall consistency and performance. I feel like we've done that, and there's still obviously plenty of work to do. So, we'll see how that progresses along. But it's different than training camp because now every week is a game preparation week. In training camp, we're going against our offense and our defense."

Is This the Correct Approach?

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passed the ball during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Edwards Jr. is a couple more poor performances away from being in legitimate danger of losing his job, making a quarterback change comes with significant risk. Benching Edwards Jr. for O'Neill could eventually be something the coaching staff feels forced to execute; if that happens, it's virtually impossible to go back to the six-year veteran.

That's why Belichick's reluctance to play "musical chairs" at quarterback is a fair approach. North Carolina must be 100 percent sure before pulling the plug and shifting to O'Neill.

Why Belichick's Comments Aren't End-All, Be-All

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks down field for an open receiver in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Belichick's answers to these questions are fair, but he could be singing a much different tune in two weeks. It's easy to stick with Edwards Jr. as the Tar Heels are currently 2-1, but if the losses start piling up, Belichick and his staff will probably be thinking much differently.

Losing to Notre Dame is a likely outcome, but falling to the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6 could be the final nail in the coffin for Edwards Jr.'s time as the starting quarterback. Nevertheless, North Carolina's quarterback situation will be the main topic of discussion until the production and effectiveness improve. The speculation around the quarterback position won't be hushed after this weekend, as the Tar Heels are heavy underdogs.