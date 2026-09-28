What Next Three Games Will Reveal About UNC Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels didn't play this weekend because they had a bye, which came at a perfect time after a Week 3 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

It was a missed opportunity for the Tar Heels, who squandered a 14-3 first-quarter lead en route to a 28-20 loss. Now is when the schedule picks up. Here is why the next few games are important for North Carolina.

Quarterback Situation Could Unfold

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) pitches the ball during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first three games of the season, Billy Edwards Jr. has gone through ebbs and flows, failing to string together multiple completions. His weaknesses were overlooked in the first two games of the season, but the loss against Clemson was solely on his shoulders. The Wisconsin transfer completed 13-of-30 passes for 135 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Edwards Jr. needed the extra week to refine some of the things that hampered him last weekend against Clemson. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels' next opponent is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While I don't believe North Carolina's coaching staff will make a final judgment on Edwards Jr.'s standing as the starting quarterback based on this game, it will still provide data to navigate a potential change .

Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Panthers feels like the make-or-break game for Edwards Jr. regarding his future as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback. These next few games are the window for Miles O'Neill to be given an opportunity if these offensive woes continue.

Postseason Qualification Could Hinge on Coming Weeks

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Failing to close out the game against Clemson was such a colossal mistake by the Tar Heels. Instead of entering next week undefeated, North Carolina now risks losing two straight games and suddenly sitting at .500, which is the likely outcome after next weekend. The Tar Heels then go on the road in Week 6 in the aforementioned matchup against Pittsburgh. The Panthers are an underrated offense and could give North Carolina issues.

That's another game the Tar Heels could be on the losing end of, and assuming that Notre Dame takes care of Bill Belichick's team next week, that could be a three-game losing streak. If that scenario presented itself, North Carolina would be 2-3 entering a matchup against Duke, which is a good spot to recover.

University of North Carolina running back Demon June (0) puts two thumbs down toward football fans after scoring a touchdown near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels could be sitting at 3-3 at the midway point of the season. That would create some nervous energy in Chapel Hill, especially for the 74-year-old head coach, who is fighting for his future . This is why failing to capitalize against Clemson could prove costly.