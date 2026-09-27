How Former Tar Heel Shedding Negative Light on Current UNC QBs
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No matter how strong a roster is, subpar quarterback play makes it virtually impossible to overcome that deficiency.
That was the case last season, with Gio Lopez struggling mightily throughout. His ineffectiveness and lack of production led the Tar Heels to a 4-8 finish. This offseason, Lopez transferred to Wake Forest after one season in Chapel Hill. Here's how his performance so far in 2026 creates a negative narrative for North Carolina.
Lopez Is Shining
Shortly after transferring to Wake Forest, the veteran quarterback spoke about Bill Belichick's rigidity and reluctance to let the quarterback create outside the play-design structure. That makes sense, as the Tar Heels' offense was mundane and predictable throughout last season. Much of the blame was cast on Lopez's shoulders, as he finished last season with 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while completing 65.1 percent of his passes.
However, Lopez has quickly dispelled that perception, proving incredibly productive and effective through four games as Wake Forest's starting quarterback. During that span, the six-foot, 220-pound quarterback has compiled 1,112 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 62.9 percent of his passes. Wake Forest is 3-1, including a 30-27 win over No. 16 Louisville on Saturday.
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Struggles
Now, you juxtapose that with Edwards Jr., who has been underwhelming so far in his Tar Heel tenure. The Wisconsin transfer has been up and down, and his well-documented limitations were nullified in the public eye in the first two games of the season, as North Carolina went 2-0 during that span.
However, those same shortcomings cost the Tar Heels as they fell to Clemson, as Edwards Jr. was completely inept in the final three quarters. After jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, North Carolina's offense mustered six points the rest of the way. Edwards Jr. was the main component of that, as he finished the game completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Through three games, Edwards Jr. has accumulated 611 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 56.4 percent of his passes. Even with a much-improved allotment of weapons and an upgrade at offensive coordinator with Bobby Petrino, Edwards Jr. looks nothing like a six-year veteran. There's a real possibility the Tar Heels downgraded at quarterback, and Lopez was hindered by coaching and a lack of multiple weapons besides Jordan Shipp.
Assessing Belichick's Quarterback Evaluation
Petrino isn't the issue, which suggests Edwards Jr. is the clear factor holding the Tar Heels' offense back from reaching its potential. In that case, Belichick prioritizing him in the transfer portal is another data point that the 74-year-old head coach is out of his depth in evaluating offensive personnel.
North Carolina's coaching staff doubled down on Edwards Jr., naming him the starter after conducting a quarterback competition that included Miles O'Neill. The Tar Heels are 2-1, but the season could quickly turn on its head in the coming weeks with a couple of losses. If the Tar Heels come up short again this season, quarterback play will be the culprit again, with Belichick as the common denominator.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.