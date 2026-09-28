What UNC Learned About Rest of ACC in Week 4

The North Carolina Tar Heels may not have played this weekend, but the team still gained invaluable intel on the rest of the ACC.

With that in mind, here are several things North Carolina learned about the other teams in the conference in Week 4 .

Miami Will Run Away With the ACC

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was Central Michigan, but the Hurricanes were, once again, flawless in a 52-3 thrashing. Quarterback Darian Mensah was impeccable, completing 23-of-27 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback was pulled in the third quarter with the game out of reach, so his night could have been even better.

Mensah has more touchdowns (14) than incompletions (12) this season, which is absurdly extraordinary. If the Duke transfer continues to play like this, Miami will coast through the ACC.

Wake Forest Looks Legit...Begrudgingly

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to throw during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first four weeks, Wake Forest has to be the surprise team in the ACC. The Demon Deacons are 3-1, including a 30-27 win over Louisville on Saturday. In most instances, North Carolina wouldn't be too concerned about another team's success, but Wake Forest's hot start stings a little bit more for the Tar Heels.

Gio Lopez, who was North Carolina's starting quarterback in 2025, transferred to Wake Forest this offseason after one tumultuous year in Chapel Hill. The six-foot, 220-pound signal caller was the scapegoat for the Tar Heels' shortcomings. While not all the blame fell on his shoulders, Lopez did deserve a fair share of it for how last season unfolded. That said, Lopez has looked like a completely different player at Wake Forest.

During this hot start, Lopez has accumulated 1,112 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 62.9 percent of his passes. Juxtaposed with Billy Edwards Jr.'s output this season, the Tar Heels may have downgraded at quarterback. Nevertheless, Saturday's win over the Cardinals provided some validity to Wake Forest's impressive start.

Duke Has a Star Running Back

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a freshman, Nate Sheppard quickly established himself as the RB1, as the Blue Devils entered 2025 with ambiguity in the backfield. Fast forward to this season, and Sheppard looks like a superstar running back, compiling 644 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 91 attempts (7.1 yards per carry), while adding 10 receptions for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

With Mensah and Cooper Barkate leaving the program this past offseason, Sheppard has become the focal point of Duke's offense and is one of the main reasons the Blue Devils are 4-0. We'll see how he performs against improved competition, but so far, Sheppard is one of the best running backs in the country.