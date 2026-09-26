Evaluating UNC's Quarterback Situation Heading Into Bye Week

Despite winning their first two games of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are suddenly under immense pressure following the loss last weekend against the Clemson Tigers.

With a Week 4 bye, North Carolina's coaching staff has ample time for self-reflection on several areas of the roster. That includes the quarterback position, specifically Billy Edwards Jr. With Notre Dame waiting on the other side of the bye, there's a realistic chance the Tar Heels are instantly back to square one after a promising start to the season. This is purely speculation and projection based on what we've seen so far, but what would a quarterback change mean?

Indicates Struggles Will Continue

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. has been as advertised: a below-average quarterback with glimpses of a glorified game manager. Excluding the outing against East Tennessee State, where the Wisconsin transfer completed 15-of-20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Edwards Jr.'s consistency has wavered from drive to drive.

Across the two games against Clemson and TCU, the sixth-year signal caller has completed 29-of-58 passes for 367 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Edwards Jr.'s blemishes weren't exposed against TCU, but they reared their ugly heads against Clemson and were the reason the Tar Heels lost. It may be harsh to bench Edwards Jr. based on what transpires against the Fighting Irish next weekend, but if he struggles again, it will be another step closer to Miles O'Neill.

Pressure Increases

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once a coaching staff feels its hand is forced and has no choice but to make a change at quarterback, it's virtually impossible to go back to the original starter. If the Tar Heels are ready to move to another option in the near future, the clock officially begins to tick, signaling that the team is in turmoil.

O'Neill may end up being the better player. After all, the Texas A&M transfer was pushing for the starting job in fall camp, but the coaching staff ultimately chose Edwards Jr. However, that experience hasn't translated to the field, as the veteran quarterback has looked out of his depth more often than not.

That said, if/when O'Neill is promoted to the starting quarterback, there's no turning back for this coaching staff. If O'Neill struggles, two things make this extremely problematic. First, by the time the Tar Heels theoretically make this switch, it will likely be midway through the schedule , giving O'Neill an extended runway. Secondly, if O'Neill's leash is short, reverting to Edwards Jr. could also be a disaster, as his confidence could be shot.

Long story short, North Carolina must do its due diligence if this decision presents itself. If that happens, Belichick likely won't go with Travis Burgess if O'Neill fails. If Burgess ever sees the field this season, it would mean that the Tar Heels have been eliminated from bowl eligibility, Belichick has been let go , and the front office and coaching staff want to see what they have in their potential future quarterback.