Why UNC's Wilson Should Be Top-3 Pick in NBA Draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft slated to start on Tuesday night, the top of the draft board has been a dominant storyline heading into the polarizing event.

This class is littered with generational talents, including former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson. On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo released his latest mock draft. Here is where he had Wilson landing.

Woo's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Wilson took his only pre-draft visit with Chicago, conducting a solo workout last week and spending time with Bulls brass, including newly hired head coach Tiago Splitter," Woo said. "The Bulls are thought to be Wilson's preferred landing spot, and the most likely scenario remains that he will be available to them at No. 4."

"While Wilson doesn't have the same body of work as the three prospects projected ahead of him, the leap in productivity he took at North Carolina greatly enhanced how teams view his long-term potential -- his exceptional quickness off the floor and improved motor make him a strong bet to be a high-impact NBA player. As a result, most view this pick as one of the lower-pressure spots and expect it to be a relatively simple decision for Chicago."

Wilson Too Low

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While fit is a major factor in where players land, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward sliding to No. 4 is too low. With Darryn Peterson and A.J. Dybantsa presumably coming off the board at the top two picks, Wilson's ceiling is being taken at No. 3, which will be made by the Memphis Grizzlies, barring a trade.

That being said, Wilson should not be selected behind former Duke Blue Devils power forward Cameron Boozer. The freshman star won the National Player of the Year award, but he has a relatively low ceiling compared to the other three prospects expected to be taken inside the top four.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Wilson's jump shooting and ball-handling need improvement, but his skill set and tools align more with the modern NBA. Additionally, Wilson's ceiling is far superior to Boozer's. If I were one of these teams in the top four - Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls - I would aim for the moon and take the best player available. Boozer could be better initially, but there is a possibility that his production and effectiveness could plateau.

Wilson should not surpass Peterson or Dybantsa, but he should be the third player off the board on Tuesday night. Again, all signs point towards the Bulls drafting Wilson, a trend for the organization, having drafted North Carolina products in Michael Jordan and Coby White.