How Close UNC Football Is To Competing for Conference Championship

There are surprises in college football everywhere. "Any given Saturday," as the saying goes, holds true for most of the season in the transfer portal, NIL, and expanded playoff era. Last year, we saw Virginia and Duke turn in two of their best seasons in program history, either by wins or by winning the conference outright.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were nowhere close, bogged down by a bad offense, controversy, and drama, finishing 4-8 and putting now-second-year head coach Bill Belichick squarely in the hot seat for the 2026 season. However, anything can happen during the regular season, and Belichick doesn't seem like someone who goes down without a fight.

Tar Heels Want To Return to Being a Respectable Program

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Mack Brown's second tenure as head coach, it felt like North Carolina always had a case to make the ACC Championship and win it. They came close in 2022, losing to Clemson and missing the playoffs. Having Sam Howell and Drake Maye at quarterback always made it feel there was a chance to thrive each Saturday, and all Tar Heels fans want is to be back in that place again.

Expectations for the 2025 Tar Heels seemed too high across the board in hindsight, especially with so many new players and a lack of stability. Belichick should've known that any flash of success from a Freddie Kitchens-led offense has always been just that: a flash. To Belichick's credit, he went into the portal and coaching market to drastically improve the offense.

Is North Carolina Ready for a Massive Leap?

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the additions made throughout the offseason on offense, another year of experience, and retention of key talents, are the Tar Heels close to winning their conference championship? I say no, and one reason is the program's various uncertainties. Everything we have talked about throughout the offseason is purely projection and looking at things glass half full.

The Tar Heels have nowhere close to the roster that Virginia, Miami, Louisville, and SMU have to compete for the ACC title. There may be some upside to be excited about down the road, especially if these true freshmen on the roster take a big step in their rookie campaign.

Growth Is Needed Before Any Conference Title Thought

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're looking for stars, start with wide receiver Jordan Shipp and edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude. Outside of the two players, that's pretty much it from the outside looking in. North Carolina must find gems to help support the two stars during the season.

Should things go well in 2026 and the Tar Heels make a bowl game, it should be considered a big success. The ACC Championship is always the goal, but Year 2 for Belichick's program is about taking just one step at a time, and it could eventually lead to a conference championship for 2027 and beyond.