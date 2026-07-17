UNC Football Film Review: What Melkart Abou-Jaoude Brings to Table
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The 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching, as is the start of training camp for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Second-year head coach Bill Belichick is hoping to turn things around this fall after a tumultuous debut in the FBS, finishing 4-8 amid controversies and drama that shadowed the program.
It's time to turn the page on that journey to begin a new one. North Carolina made vast improvements on offense while adding much-needed depth at edge rusher and linebacker, followed by a string of blue-chip high school recruits. The player leading the program this season is none other than Melkart Abou-Jaoude, the Tar Heels' star and sack leader from 2025.
Abou-Jaoude is one of the most underrated defenders in the sport and should be recognized as one of the best at his position. That is why I wanted to dive into his tape to showcase what skills he brings to the table. News flash: this is an excellent football player, plain and simple.
Melkart Abou-Jaoude: An Overwhelming Force
At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Abou-Jaoude is as advertised with his frame. Anytime I was watching a broadcast of the Tar Heels last fall, Abou-Jaoude's presence stood out because of his sheer size, length, and power off the edge. The former Delaware Blue Hen tallied 12 sacks in 2025 in his first season at the FBS level, including nine in a three-game stretch in the second half of the season that included 17 pressures in that span, totaling 42 on the year.
Let's get some things out of the way first: I don't believe Abou-Jaoude is the most explosive pass rusher. It isn't his game, nor is he someone that I envision with an elite get-off to pair with the speed-to-power he has shown. Furthermore, he doesn't have the best bend in the world. Other than that, it was hard to find a true flaw for the type of player he is.
What Abou-Jaoude does possess is impressive flexibility for his size—he corners on his rushing track fairly well, paired with built-up speed that feels freakish for a player of his stature. There is so much power in his frame that it makes your jaw drop, overwhelming opposing tackles against the run or in their pass sets. He has such violent, heavy hands that many college tackles struggled with last season, including Virginia, Syracuse, and Stanford during that incredible three-game stretch.
Abou-Jaoude's cornering speed is incredible for someone with a seemingly average get-off. His move set, the rush arsenal, is impressive with his combination of dip-rips, an inside spin move, long-arm, two-handed stab, hand swipes, and ample speed-to-power. The long arms also allow him to create separation at the point of attack and set a firm edge, forcing running backs off their track.
What Abou-Jaoude Brings to 2026 North Carolina Tar Heels
Abou-Jaoude is one of the top defenders in the entire ACC, though his name hasn't been as popular in online draft circles or, seemingly, in the league itself, likely due to the Tar Heels' failures in 2025. However, the redshirt senior hasn't scratched the surface of what he could truly become with a better offense in 2026.
Imagine the Tar Heels with a two-possession lead late and the opposing team's offense attempting a desperate scoring drive. If you thought Abou-Jaoude's production last fall when down or behind during the season was great, wait until he is told to finish the game for North Carolina. This is an elite player, the best at Chapel Hill, and one of the true leaders of the program heading into a critical season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft