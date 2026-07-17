UNC Football Film Review: What Melkart Abou-Jaoude Brings to Table

The 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching, as is the start of training camp for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Second-year head coach Bill Belichick is hoping to turn things around this fall after a tumultuous debut in the FBS, finishing 4-8 amid controversies and drama that shadowed the program.

It's time to turn the page on that journey to begin a new one. North Carolina made vast improvements on offense while adding much-needed depth at edge rusher and linebacker, followed by a string of blue-chip high school recruits. The player leading the program this season is none other than Melkart Abou-Jaoude , the Tar Heels' star and sack leader from 2025.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abou-Jaoude is one of the most underrated defenders in the sport and should be recognized as one of the best at his position. That is why I wanted to dive into his tape to showcase what skills he brings to the table. News flash: this is an excellent football player, plain and simple.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude: An Overwhelming Force

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Abou-Jaoude is as advertised with his frame. Anytime I was watching a broadcast of the Tar Heels last fall, Abou-Jaoude's presence stood out because of his sheer size, length, and power off the edge. The former Delaware Blue Hen tallied 12 sacks in 2025 in his first season at the FBS level, including nine in a three-game stretch in the second half of the season that included 17 pressures in that span, totaling 42 on the year.

Let's get some things out of the way first: I don't believe Abou-Jaoude is the most explosive pass rusher. It isn't his game, nor is he someone that I envision with an elite get-off to pair with the speed-to-power he has shown. Furthermore, he doesn't have the best bend in the world. Other than that, it was hard to find a true flaw for the type of player he is.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude (#9) is an edge rusher that has gotten no hype this season so far. He had a crazy run of 9 sacks in three games this season. The former Delaware transfer is a talented player that could come out. pic.twitter.com/l344C0Z6js — Brian Maafi (@BmaafiNFL) November 28, 2025

What Abou-Jaoude does possess is impressive flexibility for his size—he corners on his rushing track fairly well, paired with built-up speed that feels freakish for a player of his stature. There is so much power in his frame that it makes your jaw drop, overwhelming opposing tackles against the run or in their pass sets. He has such violent, heavy hands that many college tackles struggled with last season, including Virginia, Syracuse, and Stanford during that incredible three-game stretch.

Abou-Jaoude's cornering speed is incredible for someone with a seemingly average get-off. His move set, the rush arsenal, is impressive with his combination of dip-rips, an inside spin move, long-arm, two-handed stab, hand swipes, and ample speed-to-power. The long arms also allow him to create separation at the point of attack and set a firm edge, forcing running backs off their track.

#UNC EDGE Melkart Abou Jaoude is arguably the best pass rusher in the ACC heading into the season. A vicious player with an impressive move set, excellent size, and length. Easily the #TarHeels best player. pic.twitter.com/tRjijGNbLr — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) July 17, 2026

What Abou-Jaoude Brings to 2026 North Carolina Tar Heels

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou-Jaoude is one of the top defenders in the entire ACC, though his name hasn't been as popular in online draft circles or, seemingly, in the league itself, likely due to the Tar Heels' failures in 2025. However, the redshirt senior hasn't scratched the surface of what he could truly become with a better offense in 2026.

Imagine the Tar Heels with a two-possession lead late and the opposing team's offense attempting a desperate scoring drive. If you thought Abou-Jaoude's production last fall when down or behind during the season was great, wait until he is told to finish the game for North Carolina. This is an elite player, the best at Chapel Hill, and one of the true leaders of the program heading into a critical season.