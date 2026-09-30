The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal Week 5 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the ramifications are significant.

Failing to close out the game against the Clemson Tigers in Week 3 could prove costly for the Tar Heels, who have a tough stretch of the schedule coming up. Now, North Carolina is staring down a likely second consecutive defeat, as Notre Dame is ranked No. 3 in the country . These circumstances have raised concerns for the team's aspirations this season. Today, we answer some of those questions.

Could This Be Billy Edwards Jr.’s Last Start?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive lineman Josiha Mason (20) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As underwhelming as Edwards Jr. has been through the early stretch of the season, I don't expect his future as the starting quarterback will hinge on the result. That being said, another poor performance will be another tally in favor of making a change in the near future .

In all likelihood, North Carolina will lose this game on Saturday, which is why Edwards Jr.'s job should be safe for at least one more week. Week 6 feels like a make-or-break game for the sixth-year veteran signal caller.

Will Melkart Abou Jaoude Be Available?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, there have been no updates on Abou Jaoude's status for Saturday, but obviously, his presence would be monumental for the Tar Heels. The star pass rusher has missed the last two games with a hand injury sustained against TCU in Week 0.

Throughout the last two weeks, Abou Jaoude has been listed as day-to-day. We could see the 2025 ACC sack leader back in the lineup this week, but so far there have been no signs one way or the other about his availability.

Is This a Must-Win Game?

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to label any contest as a "must-win" this early in the season, especially considering North Carolina is 2-1 entering Saturday and that Notre Dame is a heavy favorite. However, head coach Bill Belichick can't afford to enter the latter half of the season with postseason play in jeopardy.

After failing to qualify for bowl eligibility last season, the 74-year-old head coach can't afford that to happen again. The result of this game won't determine the rest of the season, so it's not a must-win per se, but a loss adds significant pressure to an already uncomfortable situation. The Tar Heels need to be at least 6-6 at the end of the season to qualify for a bowl game, but even then, that may not be enough to preserve Belichick's future, given scandals involving the front office and coaching staff.