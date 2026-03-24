How North Carolina Compares Against Other Blue Bloods

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in flux right now, as they did not advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

During his Appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday morning, college basketball analyst Jay Williams discussed the current state of North Carolina's program.

What Williams Said

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There's no question, it's North Carolina," Williams said of which blue blood program he is most concerned about. "I'm saying this growing up as a North Carolina fan. If North Carolina didn't have that logo, I'm not sure we'd be talking about them as a blue blood - over the last five years since COVID. Relevancy is currency. I can make a case that they're not a top five, current, relevant team in college basketball right now."

"Which is crazy when [considering] that this is a brand that some of the most elite, elite, of the elite have worn," Williams continued. "The last time they had a top-five pick was in 2005. Now, they'll have one this year with Caleb Wilson ."

The Data Indicates This is True

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Falling to the VCU Rams and blowing a 19-point lead in the process was potentially the final nail in the coffin for Hubert Davis' time in Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels' head coach. After reaching the NCAA Championship game in 2022, which included a double-digit lead, the 55-year-old head coach failed to lead North Carolina to a tournament appearance in 2023, then reached the Sweet 16 in 2024, and then experienced two first-round exits in the last two years.

The lack of success in the last five years - all under Davis - is why North Carolina is expected to make a head coaching change this offseason.

Why the Tar Heels Need to Fire Davis

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina made it past the first weekend twice in the last five years, and that includes missing the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2023 after opening the season as the No. 1 team in the country. Over the weekend, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman discussed the potential change in Chapel Hill, citing the Tar Heels' lackluster postseason performances.

"So, here's the thing, it's former players, it's boosters, it's everybody understanding that Hubert Davis hasn't done the standard at [North] Carolina," Goodman explained. "The standard is to be competing for national titles. The standard is competing for Final Fours. The standard isn't just to limp into the NCAA tournament, which they have done multiple times when he's been there."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If North Carolina wants to regain its relevance, it needs to hire a culture-setting head coach who can maximize the talent it inherits from the recruitment pool and the transfer portal. Last offseason, the Tar Heels landed Wilson, who was a five-star recruit, and signed Henri Veesaar in the portal.

Both players proved to be the staples of the team's success, and although Wilson's injury completely derailed the team's aspirations, the talent on the roster was better than a six-seed and a first-round exit.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into next season, North Carolina will be led by Dylan Mingo (No. 9 recruit) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 recruit). The Tar Heels should also have Derek Dixon, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac returning, barring any of them from entering the transfer portal. That is an excellent core of players to surround a center, assuming Veesaar declares for the draft, and a complementary bench.