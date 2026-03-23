UNC's Wilson Viewed as Can't-Miss Prospect in NBA Draft
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' season abruptly ended on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, with an 82-78 overtime defeat against the VCU Rams.
VCU was a popular upset pick, so the use of the word 'abruptly' may be viewed as the wrong description, but the Tar Heels led by 19 with 10 minutes remaining in the game. North Carolina's coaching staff and players assumed they would move on to the second round.
Obviously, that did not happen. Speaking of abruptly ending, that is exactly how star freshman Caleb Wilson's season, and most likely, collegiate career ended. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward was working his way back from a fracture on his left hand and was on track to return to the lineup against the Duke Blue Devils on March 7. However, two days before, in practice, Wilson broke his right thumb on a dunk.
- “Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Hubert Davis said of Wilson. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously, he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."
- "It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that," Davis continued. "But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”
In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range. Despite not playing since early February, the Tar Heels' star freshman is viewed as a top-three prospect in this year's draft, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.
Fischer's Report
- "I don't think anyone is taking Wilson No. 1 overall," Fischer said. "But I think every team is going to have him above one of those other three guys."
Overall Thoughts
However, while Boozer has been incredibly productive and efficient, averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range, his physical limitations and defensive liabilities are questions at the next level.
Wilson possesses a much higher ceiling, and when the two faced off against each other, Wilson's ability to create his own shots and dig North Carolina out of a double-digit deficit was jarring. While three-point shooting needs improvement, the Tar Heels' star freshman's game is more likely to transition at the NBA level.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.