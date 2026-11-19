The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win on Saturday as they travel to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. However, they will be down a few key contributors, with the possibility of more.

Last week, the Tar Heels were dealt some blows during their loss to Louisville and after the game following their infamous brawl. The incident is keeping a key defensive back out, while one offensive starter remains questionable and another defensive starter has already been ruled out.

How will the Tar Heels overcome these key injuries and suspensions? Let's analyze the roster to find out.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) catches a touchdown pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gregory Smith III (1) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Smith, Safety (OUT)

Head coach Bill Belichick will be without his top safety, Greg Smith, who is suspended for the first half of Saturday's game, and it remains unclear whether he will play at all. Belichick's program seems to have a zero-tolerance policy, and Smith certainly violated that.

With Smith likely absent for a majority of the weekend, that means the Tar Heels will likely use a rotation at safety. Coleman Bryson has started at safety for the last several games alongside Smith, and Peyton Waters is coming back from injury, while backup Javion Butts has filled in nicely in the rotation. I think North Carolina can hold their own on the back end this weekend.

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Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) and linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melkart Abou Jaoude, Edge Rusher (OUT)

This came as a surprise to me, as arguably the top defensive player on the roster is out for Saturday's game in what has been an underwhelming year filled with injuries and inconsistency.

Abou Jaoude's absence means Richmond transfer Donovan Hoilette Jr. will see a bigger role, along with true freshman Calvin Thomas. Jaylen Harvey is the team's most explosive rusher and should fill in nicely as the top defensive end on the team this weekend. Even so, missing Abou Jaoude is a big loss against the Cavaliers' run game.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback (QUESTIONABLE)

Edwards left last week's game with an injury and didn't return, opening the door for true freshman Travis Burgess , who I've written about as someone who should be starting for the rest of the year, regardless of Edwards' health.

The sixth-year senior clearly has the experience to overtake Burgess, and he has done so for the entire year. However, the Tar Heels need consistency on offense, and the rookie could provide that, whether Edwards can go or not.