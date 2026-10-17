How Kevin Thomas Will Embrace Role at UNC

We're inching closer to the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, which means this new-look North Carolina Tar Heels will soon have a chance to prove themselves.

Hiring Michael Malone as head coach and adding 11 players to the roster makes the Tar Heels one of the most polarizing teams this upcoming season. The obvious headline additions will dominate the discourse, but there's also the under-the-radar acquisitions. Incoming freshman Kevin Thomas represents the latter. Here's how the former LSU commit is embracing his role for North Carolina this season.

Making an Impact on Defense

“[Defense] is what gets me started for real,” Thomas said. “Starting on defense and then transitioning to offense. I know my teammates are going to get me in the right spot and give me the right shot. So just bringing the energy on defense is really a big spark for our team.”

Thomas' offensive game needs development, but he will make an immediate impact defensively. The 4-star forward possesses elite defensive traits, with a high motor, fast hands, and quick feet. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward acknowledges Malone's message that offense being an extension of defense is also worthwhile, as it shows the players are buying into the 55-year-old head coach's philosophies.

Stepping Up as a Freshman

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve been asking [Able] for advice even when I was going through my senior year, like how’s it going to be as a freshman and everything,” Thomas said. “So, he was just giving me little tips and everything about what I should do on and off the court as a freshman. And he had a great freshman year, so that’s just a really good person to learn from.”

Thomas is a former high school teammate of Matt Able, who transferred to North Carolina from North Carolina State this offseason. Again, Thomas' role as a freshman could be limited, with several players expected to dominate minutes. However, I expect his responsibilities to increase as the season progresses. If Thomas develops as an offensive threat, he'll surely be a key cog in the rotation.

Making Sacrifices

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I play this game because I know what it’s like to sacrifice,” Thomas said. “Cause my mom sacrificed a lot for me growing up, so having to sacrifice the little things outside my life, like hanging out with friends and everything to be in the gym, putting in hard work. This is something I love.”

Hanging your hat on defense and making that the focal point of your influence on the team requires sacrifice. Players want to make their impact felt on offense, but again, Thomas understands what the coaching staff is asking of him. Succeeding in that department will increase Thomas' workload, benefiting both the player and the team.

How Much Will Thomas Play in 2026?

North Carolina's depth is an underrated strength this season. In addition to Thomas, that unit features Maximo Adams , Alexandros Samodurov, Cade Bennerman, Angelo Brizzi, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young. Thomas will have to earn his keep in this rotation, but he possesses all the tools to develop into a formidable piece.

As a developmental piece, it will take time for Thomas to fulfill his potential, which could come to fruition by the 2027- 28 season. Nonetheless, he'll be a player Tar Heel fans should be excited to watch in the coming weeks and months .