How Neoklis Avdalas Fits in UNC's System
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One of UNC’s top transfer portal pieces could be a big part of the Tar Heels’ plans next season, and he should fit in nicely with the team’s reshaped roster.
Neoklis Avdalas — a 6-foot-9, 215-pound freshman from Greece — is making the move from Virginia Tech to UNC for next season. Avdalas flashed plenty of potential last season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.
Avdalas is perhaps the most prized transfer portal pickup for new head coach Michael Malone and his staff. Malone is going through his first go-around with the transfer portal since being hired earlier this offseason to replace Hubert Davis, who was let go following a second-straight first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
UNC’s Roster Changes
As the team undergoes a massive roster overhaul this offseason in light of the coaching change, Tar Heels fans can look forward to Avdalas’ versatility giving them a shot at being successful next season. In addition to Avdalas, the Tar Heels have also brought in guard Matt Able, guard Terrence Brown, and big man Cade Bennerman. UNC initially had brought in FAU transfer Maxim Logue, but the deal was nixed after an admissions issue, meaning Logue won’t be coming to Chapel Hill.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello described how he believes Avdalas will fit in Malone’s system at Chapel Hill, and how his versatility plays right into what Malone is looking for.
Borzello’s Thoughts
“Avdalas posted 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in his second career college game, looking every bit the part of a first-round pick in a win over Providence,” Borzello said. “Although he was unable to replicate that type of performance the rest of the way, there's still plenty of potential with his combination of size and skill.”
“One of the cornerstones for Michael Malone's first team in Chapel Hill, it appears Avalas will have every chance to be a consistent playmaker for the Tar Heels,” Borzello added. “He'll share the backcourt with Terrence Brown, a highly aggressive rim scorer who will balance Avdalas effectively. Malone's NBA background could help him cater a role to Avdalas' unique skill set.”
Avdalas and the Tar Heels will be under no shortage of pressure to be competitive in the first season of Malone’s tenure. North Carolina is one of college basketball’s most prominent programs, and they’ll look to get back to the mountain top next season on the heels of their high-impact transfers.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.