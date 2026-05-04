How Neoklis Avdalas Fits in UNC's System

One of UNC’s top transfer portal pieces could be a big part of the Tar Heels’ plans next season, and he should fit in nicely with the team’s reshaped roster.

Neoklis Avdalas — a 6-foot-9, 215-pound freshman from Greece — is making the move from Virginia Tech to UNC for next season. Avdalas flashed plenty of potential last season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

Avdalas is perhaps the most prized transfer portal pickup for new head coach Michael Malone and his staff. Malone is going through his first go-around with the transfer portal since being hired earlier this offseason to replace Hubert Davis, who was let go following a second-straight first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC’s Roster Changes

As the team undergoes a massive roster overhaul this offseason in light of the coaching change, Tar Heels fans can look forward to Avdalas’ versatility giving them a shot at being successful next season. In addition to Avdalas, the Tar Heels have also brought in guard Matt Able, guard Terrence Brown, and big man Cade Bennerman. UNC initially had brought in FAU transfer Maxim Logue, but the deal was nixed after an admissions issue, meaning Logue won’t be coming to Chapel Hill.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, right talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello described how he believes Avdalas will fit in Malone’s system at Chapel Hill, and how his versatility plays right into what Malone is looking for.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“Avdalas posted 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in his second career college game, looking every bit the part of a first-round pick in a win over Providence,” Borzello said. “Although he was unable to replicate that type of performance the rest of the way, there's still plenty of potential with his combination of size and skill.”

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“One of the cornerstones for Michael Malone's first team in Chapel Hill, it appears Avalas will have every chance to be a consistent playmaker for the Tar Heels,” Borzello added. “He'll share the backcourt with Terrence Brown, a highly aggressive rim scorer who will balance Avdalas effectively. Malone's NBA background could help him cater a role to Avdalas' unique skill set.”

Avdalas and the Tar Heels will be under no shortage of pressure to be competitive in the first season of Malone’s tenure. North Carolina is one of college basketball’s most prominent programs, and they’ll look to get back to the mountain top next season on the heels of their high-impact transfers .