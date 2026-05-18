Why UNC Fans Should Be Excited About Malone’s Aggressive Offseason

They say that going from coaching in the professional leagues to the college level has a major learning curve, and if that's the case, Michael Malone has not proven it just yet.

In his first offseason as North Carolina's head coach, Malone has made plenty of moves to intrigue and excite fans for the upcoming season. Throughout the course of the offseason, there were massive holes that needed to be filled, and Michael Malone has done just that.

How He Addressed Pain Points

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, we saw Carolina's backcourt and guard play be a major pain point for the team. Throughout this offseason, Malone has gathered talent in various forms.

Terrence Brown from Utah, Matt Able from NC State, and Neoklis Avdalas, a guard from Virginia Tech, lead the way with their major guard signings, as well as Kevin Thomas, the recent commit who originally committed to LSU back in the fall.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Those four signings will prove to be game-changing for Carolina this season, with three of those players likely landing in the starting rotation and earning many meaningful minutes throughout the season.

How He Filled Voids

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Then, we saw Henri Veesaar declare for the NBA Draft and leave Chapel Hill, leaving a major void in the frontcourt. Malone then went out of his way to fly overseas and find his replacement in Sayon Keita, a seven-footer playing in Barcelona.

UNC basketball's Henri Veesaar | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of that, when it became evident that depth was what the team had been lacking, Malone has provided that for the team with the signings of Cade Bennerman from Northwestern, and most recently, Alexandros Samodurov, the Greek prospect who had originally declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before deciding to instead play for Carolina.

These kinds of moves and an aggressive mindset have Carolina fans excited for the future that Malone will bring, and they are feeling refreshed in this new era of Carolina basketball.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Too often, you may see coaches tiptoe into their new roles, but Malone has been anything but quiet in not only the transfer portal but the recruiting process as well. There are even reports that he has already been targeting 2027 prospects, a positive notion that shows he's ready to build for the future.

It seems that the feedback from North Carolina fans regarding Coach Malone thus far has been nothing but positive. His moves in the offseason have left fans nothing but excited for what's to come.