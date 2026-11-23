Carolina's been on a roller coaster so far this season, and as Monmouth heads to town, the Tar Heels have an opportunity to extend their record to 5-1 before tougher competition ramps up.

​It will be the final opportunity to fine-tune all of the issues we've seen with this Carolina team so far this season and find a rhythm with the new rotation we saw against Marshall.

It may not be the toughest game on the schedule, but it is an important matchup, as it can provide Carolina with some momentum as they head towards West Virginia during the holiday week. Here is where fans can catch all of the action Monday night.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN app

The Tar Heels will tip off against Monmouth live from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at 8 pm Eastern on Monday, November 23rd. The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network, with various available streaming options such as the ESPN app. The game will also be available through live TV streaming services carrying the ACC Network, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu, among others.

The TV crew will consist of Anish Shroff as the play-by-play announcer, joined by Jason Capel as the color analyst for Monday night's matchup. For fans who would rather listen in on the action, the broadcast will be available via the Tar Heel Sports Network, with Jones Angell on the play-by-play, joined by Tyler Zeller as the color analyst. The live feed will be streaming via the Varsity Network app or locally on 97.9 FM/1360 AM in the Chapel Hill area.

Momentum Builder

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monmouth may not profile as the most high-profile opponent on the Tar Heels' schedule, but they do provide North Carolina with an opportunity to continue to improve. Michael Malone's first season as the Tar Heels' head coach has started on seemingly shaky ground. However, with the addition of Cameron Fens, North Carolina may finally be able to find their footing in the next couple of matchups.

With a better-than-expected West Virginia team on the horizon, as well as top-25-ranked Arkansas, North Carolina will need to quickly gain momentum, and a win over Monmouth can help jumpstart that.

The Tar Heels have provided some encouraging signs throughout the young season, but consistency has kept this team from reaching their potential. A full 40 minutes of cohesive, competitive basketball from the Tar Heels would be a fantastic sign for fans to see, heading into the holidays.