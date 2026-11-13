How To Watch North Carolina’s Week 11 Matchup Against Louisville
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Last season was an outright failure for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who failed to earn bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach.
On Saturday, the Tar Heels can punch their ticket to postseason play when they host the Louisville Cardinals at Kenan Stadium. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch and the storylines.
TV Details
Date: Nov. 14
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play); Tom Luginbill (analyst); Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter)
Radio Info -Tar Heels Sports Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between North Carolina and Louisville
These two programs haven't met often, as they've played each other eight times since 1988. Louisville leads the series 5-3 and has won the last two meetings. The last time they faced each other was in 2017, so there's no correlation to this specific matchup.
Based on that alone, information throughout the series history can't be taken into account. That was nine years ago, and obviously, both programs' infrastructures have changed dramatically.
Top Storylines
As noted, North Carolina has a chance to clinch bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday. Quite frankly, the Tar Heels should already have it in the bag, but they squandered two games against Clemson and Syracuse. Nevertheless, Belichick's team still controls its own destiny. That said, even if the Tar Heels fall short on Saturday night, they'll still have two other opportunities to solidify a spot in postseason play. On the other hand, the pressure will continue to mount until it's official.
Another development to keep tabs on as the game draws closer is Jelani Thurman's availability. On Wednesday night, the star tight end was listed as questionable on North Carolina's Week 11 report. He appeared to be hobbled on the opening drive of the game against UConn. Thurman seemed unaffected by the ailment, catching seven passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Nevertheless, Thurman's status is worth monitoring.
Finally, the last storyline heading into this matchup is how the Tar Heels' defense will contain Louisville's potent offense. The Cardinals have been one of the more disappointing teams in the country after opening the season ranked No. 24. Louisville's three losses have been by a combined nine points, with defeats to Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and North Carolina State. The defense has been the main culprit for the team's losses.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals' offense is averaging 40.8 points per game, ranking sixth in the country. That in itself is alarming for a Tar Heels' defense that's been susceptible to explosive opposition. Even more so, Louisville's run game is virtually unstoppable, averaging 228.0 rushing yards per game and ranking eighth in the country. Stopping the run has been North Carolina's Achilles' heel all season, and it may have its worst outing in that department. All in all, a daunting task for the defense.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.