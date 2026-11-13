How To Watch North Carolina’s Week 11 Matchup Against Louisville

Last season was an outright failure for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who failed to earn bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels can punch their ticket to postseason play when they host the Louisville Cardinals at Kenan Stadium. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch and the storylines .

TV Details

Date: Nov. 14

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play); Tom Luginbill (analyst); Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter)

Radio Info -Tar Heels Sports Network

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

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Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between North Carolina and Louisville

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

These two programs haven't met often, as they've played each other eight times since 1988. Louisville leads the series 5-3 and has won the last two meetings. The last time they faced each other was in 2017, so there's no correlation to this specific matchup.

Based on that alone, information throughout the series history can't be taken into account. That was nine years ago, and obviously, both programs' infrastructures have changed dramatically.

Top Storylines

As noted, North Carolina has a chance to clinch bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday. Quite frankly, the Tar Heels should already have it in the bag, but they squandered two games against Clemson and Syracuse. Nevertheless, Belichick's team still controls its own destiny. That said, even if the Tar Heels fall short on Saturday night, they'll still have two other opportunities to solidify a spot in postseason play. On the other hand, the pressure will continue to mount until it's official.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) makes the touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another development to keep tabs on as the game draws closer is Jelani Thurman's availability . On Wednesday night, the star tight end was listed as questionable on North Carolina's Week 11 report. He appeared to be hobbled on the opening drive of the game against UConn. Thurman seemed unaffected by the ailment, catching seven passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Nevertheless, Thurman's status is worth monitoring.

Finally, the last storyline heading into this matchup is how the Tar Heels' defense will contain Louisville's potent offense. The Cardinals have been one of the more disappointing teams in the country after opening the season ranked No. 24. Louisville's three losses have been by a combined nine points, with defeats to Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and North Carolina State. The defense has been the main culprit for the team's losses.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals' offense is averaging 40.8 points per game, ranking sixth in the country. That in itself is alarming for a Tar Heels' defense that's been susceptible to explosive opposition. Even more so, Louisville's run game is virtually unstoppable, averaging 228.0 rushing yards per game and ranking eighth in the country. Stopping the run has been North Carolina's Achilles' heel all season, and it may have its worst outing in that department. All in all, a daunting task for the defense.