UNC Football Receives Grave News on Injury Report Ahead of Louisville

The North Carolina Tar Heels can't afford any mishaps in their upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals, who are better than their record indicates.

Louisville's three losses are by a combined nine points, with defeats to Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and North Carolina State. Both North Carolina and Louisville have predominantly played in one-possession games, which has contributed to each team losing multiple games they shouldn't have.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels have dealt with injuries over the last several weeks, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. To North Carolina's credit , they weathered the storm and are in a strong position to qualify for bowl eligibility, needing one more win . Heading into this week, the Tar Heels' offense is a major concern when evaluating the injury report. With that in mind, here's the latest availability report entering Saturday's matchup.

Questionable - Jelani Thurman

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) makes the touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ohio State transfer is on the injury report for the first time this season. Thurman limped off the field on the first possession of the game, but played the entire game without any issues. Nevertheless, it seems that the star tight end is dealing with an undisclosed injury heading into this matchup.

Obviously, it would be a major blow for North Carolina, as the star tight end has been a focal point of the passing attack. In nine games, Thurman has caught 45 passes for 525 yards and eight touchdowns. We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, but if Thurman misses, the Tar Heels are in grave danger. Jordan Shipp would have to carry the load through the air, which we became accustomed to in 2025, so he's certainly capable.

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Questionable - Peyton Waters

Most of the secondary has returned, but Waters' status remains up in the air. The starting safety suffered an upper-body injury against Duke in Week 7 and hasn't been in the lineup since.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a game where North Carolina needs its full allotment of defensive backs, as Louisville is averaging 40.8 points per game. The Tar Heels have made things work in Waters' absence, but if he misses his fourth consecutive game, Bill Belichick will need to figure out his other options.

Tre Miller - Out

Speaking of the secondary, Miller has already been ruled out for this contest. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback has been out since the Pitt game after suffering a significant injury.

It's possible Miller doesn't play another snap this season for the Tar Heels.