What Resignations Mean for Bill Belichick's Future at UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels, despite a plethora of drama throughout the offseason, have started the 2026 season on a good note.

Bill Belichick has the Tar Heels off to a 2-0 start, with conference play beginning this weekend against Clemson (12:00 pm ET, ESPN). However, off-field distractions continue to plague the program.

UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UNC DC Steve Belichick Resigns Following GM Michael Lombardi

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi resigned from his role after being placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation into the program. On Thursday, it was reported that Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick also resigned. Belichick had been on medical leave since Aug. 6.

Following Belichick's resignation, the university released a statement announcing that its investigation into the football program has concluded.

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The University has concluded a thorough and independent investigation into allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program," the university's statement said.

"Throughout the investigation, the University has been guided by the legal advice of outside counsel. All necessary corrective actions are now underway and will be overseen by Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. With these actions, the University considers the investigation to be resolved."

After Lombardi resigned, Steve Belichick became a focus of the ongoing investigation. Bill Belichick had not commented on the details of his son's medical leave.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Bill Belichick's Future in Chapel Hill

It's no secret that Bill Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill so far has been shaky, to say the least. An extremely disappointing 2025 campaign in his first year at the helm didn't help.

Now, two of his biggest partners in the program have both resigned. Bill Belichick personally brought both Lombardi and his son, Steve, to Chapel Hill, and both are now gone. Obviously, that is not a great look for Bill Belichick or the program itself.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's landscape of college sports, winning can solve practically anything. Through the first few weeks of the 2026 season, Belichick has done that. The Heels are 2-0 heading into their first ACC game against Clemson this weekend. Heading into the year, it was clear Belichick needed to stack wins following a 4-8 season in 2025.

However, winning solves everything when, well, you're winning. As long as Belichick keeps winning, he will leave himself in a solid position at the university. However, if losses pile up and Belichick's success on the field is short-lived, Lombardi's and Steve Belichick's resignations could be enough for North Carolina to fire Belichick.

The conclusion of the university's investigation into the football program should be positive, but simply put, Belichick must keep winning to stay afloat in Chapel Hill.