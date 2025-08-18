Silent Offer, Big Splash: 2026 Five-Star Big Man Plans UNC Visit
Even with football season fast approaching, basketball headlines haven’t slowed down — and the latest news is nothing but positive.
According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, five-star power forward Cameron Williams will be taking an official visit to Chapel Hill on November 7. However, few knew Williams was on North Carolina’s radar. Head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels quietly extended a scholarship offer to the five-star big man in July. In an era where recruiting has become a social media spectacle, the ability to keep it under wraps was a masterclass from both sides.
Before he visits UNC, Williams will visit notable schools such as Texas (Sept. 3-5), Purdue (Sept. 12-14), Kentucky (Sept. 26-28), Duke (Oct. 3-5) and USC (Oct. 11-12).
Williams became the eighth senior to schedule an official visit. Joining him on the 2026 prospect list for Chapel Hill are Anthony Thompson (August 22), Deron Rippey Jr. (August 31), Toni Bryant (September 1), Bryson Howard (September 5), Tajh Ariza (September 12), Cole Cloer (October 10), and Maximo Adams (October 31).
Who is Cam Williams?
The 6-foot-11 power forward from St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix is a consensus top-10 recruit nationally. Both 247Sports and Rivals rank him at No. 10, while ESPN lists him as the nation’s No. 3 prospect.
Williams averaged 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.0 steals this past spring and summer with with the Compton Magic while on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
Those numbers were no different to what he put up at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June. He recorded averages of 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 59.0% from the field, going 25 of 38 from two-point range for a 65.8% clip and was one of six from deep for 16.7%.
This is his scouting report from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.
Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the higher long-term upsides in the class. Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike.- Adam Finkelstein, Director of 247Sports
He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has soft natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor a bit, albeit a bit upright, and has a terrific left hand, even making tough finishes around the rim. Defensively, he’s a true rim protector (3.3 per game in 3SSB play) and active rebounder (8.5 per game, including 2.4 offensive). He’s diligent about getting into a stance when pulled to the perimeter, proactive moving his feet, and disciplined contesting shots, even if he’s not yet great laterally or always polished with the angle of his feet.
Physically, he’s cut up, but still lean with a more naturally narrow core (7-foot-1.5 wingspan). He’s not averse to playing through contact, and has good natural body control even when knocked off his spots, but his game should go to new levels as he adds more muscle mass.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!