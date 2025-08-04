UNC Hoops Recruiting Board: Three Big Men to Watch
North Carolina basketball’s frontcourt future is in the spotlight as the Tar Heels turn their attention to a group of towering, nationally ranked recruits in the Class of 2026.
Here are a few names to watch as the Class of 2026 recruiting battles heat up.
Toni Bryant, Zephyrhills Christian (Fla.) - No. 12 (No. 3 PF)
Five-star Florida prep Toni Bryant received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in mid-February. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward, who transferred from North Tampa Christian Academy to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior year, will be taking an official visit to Chapel Hill beginning Sept. 1. also locked in one other visit, to Missouri on Sept. 6.
UNC’s presence in Bryant’s recruitment remained consistent after he landed on Davis’ 2026 wishlist. Members of the Tar Heel staff were in attendance — alongside rival Duke and NC State coaches — to watch him compete in PUMA PRO16 League action in Wichita, Kan. over the summer. Bryant ranked No. 13 overall, No. 4 among power forwards and No. 2 in Florida in the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Miikka Muurinen, Compass Prep (Ariz.) - No. 14 (No. 4 PF)
A four-star prospect, Miika Muurinen is a 6-foot-10, 195-pound rising senior out of Chandler, Arizona, where he plays for Compass Prep.He is ranked No. 11 nationally in the 2026 class, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 2 overall in the state of Arizona.
Muurinen has already narrowed his recruitment to a select group of programs, including UNC, Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky and NC State.
Unlike the other schools on this list, Muurinen has a personal connection to Chapel Hill. His mother, Jenni Laaksonen, played for North Carolina under legendary head coach Sylvia Hatchell from 2001–03. She also appeared in 68 games for the Finnish women’s national team.
Quinn Costello, 4 – The Newman School (Mass.) – No. 72 (No. 13 PF)
North Carolina is making a strong push for four-star forward Quinn Costello, the No. 1 player from Massachusetts and a top-75 national prospect. The 6-foot-10 standout offers versatility with the ability to score inside and stretch defenses from the perimeter.
The Tar Heels were among the first major programs to show interest, with assistant coach Jeff Lebo initiating contact before head coach Hubert Davis extended an offer in early July. Carolina has since made Costello a priority target in its 2026 recruiting class.
Costello, who has drawn attention for his combination of size, skill and shooting range, is weighing factors such as coaching relationships and program culture as he evaluates his options. North Carolina’s early and consistent pursuit could give the Tar Heels an advantage as recruitment heats up.
He also had standout performances at NBPA Top 100 Camp and was named MVP of the Pangos All-American Camp.
