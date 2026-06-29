One Word That Describes 2026 UNC Football’s Best Players

Head coach Bill Belichick enters the second season of his college football head coaching tenure with the North Carolina Tar Heels, needing to prove that he can indeed turn the program around after a dismal 4-8 season last fall.

For North Carolina, several key players from last season's flashes of success or consistency were retained and returned to Chapel Hill for the 2026 season. These players should be the cornerstones of the program and have equal impact on each side of the ball. Some may use a few words or an entire column, but I only need one to describe four of the best Tar Heels entering 2026.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude — Powerful

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This was too easy to label Abou-Jaoude, as his tape is littered with plays where he will blow up the backfield against the run or win the edge with his usage of speed-to-power, powerful hands, and incredible strength at the point of attack. Abou-Jaoude is coming off a 10.5-sack season and looks to repeat that production in 2026.

Jordan Shipp — Savvy

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There were a lot of words I could've chosen here, but savvy makes the most sense from what I have seen with my eyes. Jordan Shipp is a fantastic route runner who is incredibly savvy at finding voids in zone coverage or creating separation out of the slot against opposing nickels and dime linebackers.

Shipp has a chance to improve his production profile, with the NFL likely to call for his name by the end of the regular season. Whatever he decides, he'll be one of the best offensive players on the field for UNC football.

Kaleb Cost — Dynamic

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts to a tackle during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

A former baseball player for North Carolina, Cost is as dynamic as they come in the secondary. No, the production in the passing game isn't quite there yet, but he has shown to be a menace against screens, the line of scrimmage in the run game, and blanket portions of the field that cost the quarterback opportunities, pun intended.

With another season in the system, look for Cost to be the best defensive back on the roster this fall as one of the most dynamic threats on defense for Chapel Hill.

Demon June — Physical

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The name of the Tar Heels' run game will be physicality, and the true sophomore will bring plenty of it under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who has some experience in establishing a tough, gritty, and physical run game. June stood out in that regard last season, eventually becoming the starting running back by the end of the year, and will look to be the lead tailback full-time this time around.