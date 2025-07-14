Tar Heels Kane Kepley Gets Drafted in the Second Round
Kane Kepley got a nice surprise Sunday night. He was penciled in on many mock drafts to be selected in the third or fourth rounds. The Chicago Cubs did not want Kepley to wait that long as they selected him with the 56th pick in the second round.
If the Cubs were looking for a good defensive outfielder who has a keen knack for getting on base, Kepley was the right selection.
For his one season in Chapel Hill, he made a significant impact in the outfield and at the plate. He transferred from Liberty, when his former head coach Scott Jackson took a job with the Tar Heels.
All Kepley was asked to do was replace the powerful Vance Honeycut. Easier said than done, but Kepley did a good enough job to help propel the Diamond Heels to a Super Regional and get himself drafted earlier than pundits expected.
Kepley hit in the leadoff spot and started all 61 games. He hit .291 with an on-base percentage of .451. He had 68 hits and tied for the team lead with 22 multi-hit games. He led the team in runs scored with 74 and with 71 walks proving he has a keen eye at the plate, although he was hit 27 times included in that walk statistic.
Kepley also stole 45 bases last season. It was the third most stolen bases by a Tar Heel.
He accomplished a lot in one season in the powder blue. He also endeared himself to the fans, who quickly embraced Kepley upon his arrival.
Kepley's slot value with the No. 56 overall pick is $1.68 million, according to 247Sports. Kepley becomes the fourth North Carolina outfielder to be taken among the top three rounds of the last three drafts, joining Vance Honeycutt and Casey Cook 2024, and Mac Horvath in 2023.
The Tar Heels who were favored to be selected early were Luke Stevenson, who went to the Seattle Mariners in the first round and now Kepley.
Matthew Matthijs, Aidan Haugh and Jake Knapp should all hear their names called on Monday, when rounds 4-20 take place. Additionally, two players who are incoming freshman are projected to be drafted late. Left-handed pitcher Jackson Ross is listed as is third baseman Matt McKnight.
