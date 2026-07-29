How Michael Lombardi's Leave Could Benefit UNC Football

Just days before the start of fall camp, the North Carolina Tar Heels football program was hit with stunning news that general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave.

Multiple outlets reported that Lombardi's leave stems from an investigation into a human resources complaint from a former program front office employee. Once more, the Tar Heels are being marred by misfortunes surrounding their general manager and/or head coach, Bill Belichick. For fans, it has been an exhausting year-and-a-half tenure that has put a respectable program on the back burner, turning into what many believe is an embarrassment.

Per a source, this stems from an human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee. There’s a pending investigation, which led to the administrative leave. https://t.co/QVu4invBMa — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2026

Tar Heels fans should be getting excited about fall camp this week and the chance to rectify their demons as UNC travels to Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the college football season against TCU, the team that kick-started the underwhelming debut season of Belichick at the amateur level. Instead, it feels as though the sky is falling, and the path is clear to an ugly exit from the sport by the soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach.

I'm here to say that may not be the case, and from a football perspective, Lombardi's absence may bring a breath of fresh air to the program. That fresh air should allow North Carolina to focus on football and what the correct approach is going forward.

Why Lombardi Failed at North Carolina

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Failed promises were all Lombardi had been pushing since being hired as general manager by Belichick, whether it was making the claim that UNC football was the "33rd NFL team," mistakes in recruiting and the transfer portal, or reports of a toxic environment, per a report from WRAL News last fall.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman called Lombardi "the worst general manager in college sports," and that he should be "getting his paycheck with a ski mask on," while not holding back about Belichick's role as head coach.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

To me, there was a major catalyst to some of the catastrophic failures at Chapel Hill last fall, and one of the biggest was Lombardi. Both he and Belichick seemed over their head for such veterans in their respective roles, but college football is a completely different animal from anything they experienced in the NFL. There's so much pressure from donors and alumni to succeed at a program that has produced superstars in years past, with the untapped potential to be a powerhouse.

I don't believe Feldman was wrong about his comments on Lombardi; North Carolina and Belichick needed a general manager who knows how to navigate the landscape we currently know in college football, which features mega donors, NIL, contracts, the transfer portal, private equity, and so much more. This was a failure on the administration's and Belichick's part, but I don't think this is the end of his tenure.

How Lombardi's Absence Favors UNC Football

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning solves many problems—well, most of them, at least. Maybe I'm too ignorant to see it, but this latest controversy at Chapel Hill doesn't signal the end of anything for the football program. On the contrary, this may actually become a new beginning, and if you have followed the team closely this spring and summer, the Tar Heels want to get this right; Belichick wants to make it right.

There are a lot of young players on the roster, but the Tar Heels ended up with a top-25 recruiting class this year, as there will be a handful of true freshmen who see the field throughout the fall. The transfer portal brought in a handful of new and intriguing talents to the offense, while Belichick hired Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator (no matter your feelings toward Petrino, this is a swell hire considering his history of producing successful offenses).

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lombardi's absence allows Belichick to focus purely on football, and if the former NFL front-office executive chooses to leave entirely, the Tar Heels' head coach will look to find a general manager who understands the college landscape and has a clear eye for what truly needs to be accomplished at Chapel Hill. Belichick isn't perfect nor likable, but that's the way it's always been, even during his days ruling the NFL with an iron fist in New England.

I don't see this as the beginning of the end for North Carolina, because the football needs to be played first, regardless of what happened last fall. A good fall camp, a win against TCU, and improved play and chemistry from the team, along with the revamped offense, will go a long way toward reviving some hope for Tar Heels fans.