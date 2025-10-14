All Tar Heels

Kyan Evans Steps Up In New Role for UNC

North Carolina’s backcourt has a new leader this season, and his role will be pivotal to the team’s success.

Corey Davis

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) grabs a rebound in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) grabs a rebound in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s becoming more and more clear that Kyan Evans won’t have the luxury of easing his way into North Carolina’s system. As a junior transfer from Colorado State, Coach Davis has tasked Evans with helping organize the offense and set the pace on the court.

These are typically roles for seasoned veterans, but Evans proves to have the fight and skill to step up to this role. With significant roster changes in the backcourt, Evans is stepping into one of the most demanding roles in college basketball in being the point guard at UNC.

Colorado → Chapel Hill

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) shoots a three pointer over Memphis Tigers guard
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) shoots a three pointer over Memphis Tigers guard PJ Carter (7) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Evans arrived in Chapel Hill after two productive seasons at Colorado State, where he established himself as have steady producer on the court.

Last season, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.

He started every game, logging over 32 minutes per game, and helped lead the Rams to the NCAA Tournament–following a close Sweet 16 matchup against UMD, losing by 1 point, 71-72.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC targeted Evans in the transfer portal because they needed a true point guard and someone who could run the offense and bring productivity under pressure. After losing veteran leaders in the backcourt, Hubert Davis sought a player who could bring experience and stability, not just talent.

Filling a Leadership Gap

The Tar Heels have plenty of scoring talent, but they needed someone who could tie it all together and play a variety of roles. Evans is expected to fill that gap as one of the primary decision-makers, responsible for effectively reading defenses and keeping the offense organized.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) grabs a rebound as forward Zayden High (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Unlike previous UNC point guards who developed into leaders over time, Evans is expected to step into that role immediately.

His voice on the floor, composure against pressure, and ability to get teammates involved will shape the team’s offensive rhythm.

Coach Davis put a lot of trust in his hands, and we won’t know for another month whether or not he was successful in understanding and embracing his new role. To play basketball at UNC is no easy feat, but to be a leader on the court takes a different level of both mental and physical ability.

Adjusting to the ‘Carolina Way’

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) reacts against the Maryland Terrapins
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kyan Evans (0) reacts against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

At Colorado State, Evans clearly showed his ability to find shooters and prove to be a true playmaker.

It is most likely we will see this same skill in Evans, finding the team’s sharpest shooters like Jonathan Powell and his connection with Jarin Stevenson to stun most defensive formations. 

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The biggest challenge will be adapting to the ACC’s speed and physicality, as well as UNC’s offensive expectations, both faster-paced and more structured than what he ran at Colorado State.

Impact

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as forward Zayden High
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For North Carolina, Evans isn’t just another transfer; he’s the player who will set the tone for the entire offense. If he adjusts quickly and takes command, the Tar Heels could have one of the most balanced and dynamic attacks in the conference. If not, they risk the same inconsistencies that stalled them in key moments last season.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Corey Davis
COREY DAVIS

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.