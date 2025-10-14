Kyan Evans Steps Up In New Role for UNC
It’s becoming more and more clear that Kyan Evans won’t have the luxury of easing his way into North Carolina’s system. As a junior transfer from Colorado State, Coach Davis has tasked Evans with helping organize the offense and set the pace on the court.
These are typically roles for seasoned veterans, but Evans proves to have the fight and skill to step up to this role. With significant roster changes in the backcourt, Evans is stepping into one of the most demanding roles in college basketball in being the point guard at UNC.
Colorado → Chapel Hill
Evans arrived in Chapel Hill after two productive seasons at Colorado State, where he established himself as have steady producer on the court.
Last season, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.
He started every game, logging over 32 minutes per game, and helped lead the Rams to the NCAA Tournament–following a close Sweet 16 matchup against UMD, losing by 1 point, 71-72.
UNC targeted Evans in the transfer portal because they needed a true point guard and someone who could run the offense and bring productivity under pressure. After losing veteran leaders in the backcourt, Hubert Davis sought a player who could bring experience and stability, not just talent.
Filling a Leadership Gap
The Tar Heels have plenty of scoring talent, but they needed someone who could tie it all together and play a variety of roles. Evans is expected to fill that gap as one of the primary decision-makers, responsible for effectively reading defenses and keeping the offense organized.
Unlike previous UNC point guards who developed into leaders over time, Evans is expected to step into that role immediately.
His voice on the floor, composure against pressure, and ability to get teammates involved will shape the team’s offensive rhythm.
Coach Davis put a lot of trust in his hands, and we won’t know for another month whether or not he was successful in understanding and embracing his new role. To play basketball at UNC is no easy feat, but to be a leader on the court takes a different level of both mental and physical ability.
Adjusting to the ‘Carolina Way’
At Colorado State, Evans clearly showed his ability to find shooters and prove to be a true playmaker.
It is most likely we will see this same skill in Evans, finding the team’s sharpest shooters like Jonathan Powell and his connection with Jarin Stevenson to stun most defensive formations.
The biggest challenge will be adapting to the ACC’s speed and physicality, as well as UNC’s offensive expectations, both faster-paced and more structured than what he ran at Colorado State.
Impact
For North Carolina, Evans isn’t just another transfer; he’s the player who will set the tone for the entire offense. If he adjusts quickly and takes command, the Tar Heels could have one of the most balanced and dynamic attacks in the conference. If not, they risk the same inconsistencies that stalled them in key moments last season.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!