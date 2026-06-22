North Carolina Lands 2027 4-Star Wide Receiver

Despite the embarrassing 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have illustrated that they are still capable of landing top recruits.

On Saturday, 2027 4-star wide receiver Amare Patterson announced his commitment to North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels a premier talent on the outside. Patterson explained why he chose to take his talents to Chapel Hill.

Patterson's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

“They offered me the same day,” Patterson said. “They were like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to take an [official visit],' so I went down there, and they recruited me hard ever since.”

“They treated me so well,” Patterson continued. “All the players treated me like I was already on the team. It was just a brotherhood. They kept in contact with me after the visit, added me to group chats and made me feel like I belonged.”

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick struggled in his first season as North Carolina's head coach, but the 74-year-old's pedigree remains a swaying point for top recruits . Patterson told reporters that the longtime NFL head coach was a major reason he chose North Carolina.

“My confidence in North Carolina only grew after spending time around [Head] Coach [Bill] Belichick and the staff," Patterson said. "It feels good to play for a proven winner. I feel like they’re doing something special over there, and I want to be a part of it. Coach Belichick is a proven winner. He keeps a laid-back demeanor, but he coaches with intensity and stays fully engaged on the field."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“The brotherhood, the coaches and what they’ve got going on all were part of the decision,” Patterson continued. “Everybody is relatable, and they treated me like I was home even before they really knew me.”

Overall Takeaways

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a 2027 recruit, Patterson will obviously not be suiting up for the Tar Heels this upcoming season, but this is a monumental signing for the program. With Jordan Shipp out the door at the end of next season, North Carolina's wide receiver corps will need to be replenished. Carnell Warren , who is entering his freshman year at North Carolina , was another reason Patterson chose Chapel Hill as his next stop in his career.

Warren and Patterson will form an electrifying wide receiver tandem on the outside for quarterback Travis Burgess, who is battling Billy Edwards Jr. and others for the QB1 role.

The 4-star quarterback paired with these two weapons will elevate the Tar Heels' offense to a level they have not been in for several years. Nevertheless, North Carolina landing a potential star wide receiver is another sign that this program remains a hub for promising recruits, who could develop into NFL talent.