Malone's Genius Pitch To Keep Jarin Stevenson With UNC

Although the North Carolina Tar Heels have been mostly dormant in the transfer portal, they have retained a key member from last season's roster.

Shortly after landing former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas in the portal, Jarin Stevenson announced that he will be returning to the Tar Heels next season. The junior forward's 2025 production on the surface appears uninspiring, averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc; however, the end-of-season numbers accurately depict what Stevenson's impact could look like in 2026.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stevenson Stepped Up

North Carolina was slated to be one of the most dangerous teams entering the NCAA Tournament, but freshman forward Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured wrist on his left hand before breaking his thumb on his right hand, which required season-ending surgery.

In the nine games Wilson missed, Stevenson's role increased, and he averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. With Wilson entering the 2026 NBA Draft, which was inevitable, that stretch of games will foreshadow Stevenson's season-long role in 2026.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to reports, head coach Michael Malone's pitch to Stevenson included informing the veteran forward that his role would mirror one of the 54-year-old coach's former players in Denver.

What Will Stevenson's Role Look Like Under Malone?

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dunks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

It is well-documented that Malone led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in 2023. One of the players on that title-winning team was forward Aaron Gordon, who was acquired by the Orlando Magic in 2020. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward operated as a 3-and-D power forward for the Nuggets.

Gordon excelled at playing off Nikola Jokic, and his off-ball movement was a key factor in unlocking Denver's offense, which propelled the team to winning the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. Stevenson is not as athletic as Gordon, but his ability to hit perimeter shots, post up, and hit mid-range shots, as well as pass in the high-low game and defend on the wing, are all features that Malone has coached in the past.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

An underrated feature of Stevenson's game is his ability to move without the ball, which creates easy baskets in the paint. Without Wilson in the equation, Stevenson's increased production at the end of last season should be part of the norm in 2026. If that ends up being the case, the Tar Heels can compete for a National Championship with the right pieces in place, which remains to be seen.