Malone's Genius Pitch To Keep Jarin Stevenson With UNC
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Although the North Carolina Tar Heels have been mostly dormant in the transfer portal, they have retained a key member from last season's roster.
Shortly after landing former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas in the portal, Jarin Stevenson announced that he will be returning to the Tar Heels next season. The junior forward's 2025 production on the surface appears uninspiring, averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc; however, the end-of-season numbers accurately depict what Stevenson's impact could look like in 2026.
Stevenson Stepped Up
North Carolina was slated to be one of the most dangerous teams entering the NCAA Tournament, but freshman forward Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured wrist on his left hand before breaking his thumb on his right hand, which required season-ending surgery.
In the nine games Wilson missed, Stevenson's role increased, and he averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. With Wilson entering the 2026 NBA Draft, which was inevitable, that stretch of games will foreshadow Stevenson's season-long role in 2026.
According to reports, head coach Michael Malone's pitch to Stevenson included informing the veteran forward that his role would mirror one of the 54-year-old coach's former players in Denver.
What Will Stevenson's Role Look Like Under Malone?
It is well-documented that Malone led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in 2023. One of the players on that title-winning team was forward Aaron Gordon, who was acquired by the Orlando Magic in 2020. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward operated as a 3-and-D power forward for the Nuggets.
Gordon excelled at playing off Nikola Jokic, and his off-ball movement was a key factor in unlocking Denver's offense, which propelled the team to winning the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. Stevenson is not as athletic as Gordon, but his ability to hit perimeter shots, post up, and hit mid-range shots, as well as pass in the high-low game and defend on the wing, are all features that Malone has coached in the past.
An underrated feature of Stevenson's game is his ability to move without the ball, which creates easy baskets in the paint. Without Wilson in the equation, Stevenson's increased production at the end of last season should be part of the norm in 2026. If that ends up being the case, the Tar Heels can compete for a National Championship with the right pieces in place, which remains to be seen.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.