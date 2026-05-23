NBA Executives Weigh In on Matt Able's Decision
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Until Matt Able reaches a conclusion, his decision whether to officially declare for the 2026 NBA Draft or play for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season will be the main topic of discussion in Chapel Hill.
At this point in the offseason, we essentially know what the Tar Heels will look like in the 2026-27 college basketball season, but Able is one of a couple of pieces waiting to be officially installed into the puzzle.
On Friday, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman released a poll of 10 anonymous NBA executives who gave their takes on the handful of prospects who are teetering between returning to college or staying in the upcoming draft, and what those players should do.
Specifically, regarding Able's decision, nine out of the 10 executives stated that the North Carolina State transfer should remain in college and play under head coach Michael Malone at North Carolina.
Why This is Good News
While Able will have the final say, this feedback will be a factor in his decision. The freshman guard is basing his future on what he hears from executives and scouts in meetings with respective teams. Goodman's poll is composed of one-third of the league executives, a substantial sample size that should provide convincing insight to make an educated guess on how this plays out.
Able has stated in multiple interviews that if he is viewed and evaluated as a first-round pick, he is more likely to remain in the draft. However, in the latest mock drafts, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard is projected as an early second-round pick, which isn't anything to be ashamed of, but it proves that Able is one year away from establishing himself as a legitimate first-round prospect.
It was only a snapshot, but Able's performance at the scouting combine last week provided a glimpse of how dominant he could be if he played at least one year in Malone's system. Across the two scrimmages, Able compiled 32 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-14 from three-point range. Yes, it significantly elevated his draft stock, but North Carolina should feel extremely optimistic about Able's potential in Chapel Hill if he stays in college.
When to Expect Able's Announcement
The deadline for players to withdraw from the upcoming draft and maintain their college eligibility is May 27. We are swiftly approaching that date, but I do expect Able to have his decision made at some point this weekend.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.