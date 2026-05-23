NBA Executives Weigh In on Matt Able's Decision

Until Matt Able reaches a conclusion, his decision whether to officially declare for the 2026 NBA Draft or play for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season will be the main topic of discussion in Chapel Hill.

At this point in the offseason, we essentially know what the Tar Heels will look like in the 2026-27 college basketball season, but Able is one of a couple of pieces waiting to be officially installed into the puzzle.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Friday, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman released a poll of 10 anonymous NBA executives who gave their takes on the handful of prospects who are teetering between returning to college or staying in the upcoming draft, and what those players should do.

Specifically, regarding Able's decision , nine out of the 10 executives stated that the North Carolina State transfer should remain in college and play under head coach Michael Malone at North Carolina.

I talked to 10 NBA executives and got their takes on what these guys should do:



Christian Anderson: 10 (go to NBA), 0 (back to college)

Meleek Thomas: 9 (NBA), 1 (college)

Allen Graves: 8 (NBA), 2 (college)

Tounde Yessoufou: 5 (NBA), 5 (college)

Koa Peat: 7 (college), 3 (NBA)… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 22, 2026

Why This is Good News

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Able will have the final say, this feedback will be a factor in his decision. The freshman guard is basing his future on what he hears from executives and scouts in meetings with respective teams. Goodman's poll is composed of one-third of the league executives, a substantial sample size that should provide convincing insight to make an educated guess on how this plays out.

Able has stated in multiple interviews that if he is viewed and evaluated as a first-round pick, he is more likely to remain in the draft. However, in the latest mock drafts, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard is projected as an early second-round pick, which isn't anything to be ashamed of, but it proves that Able is one year away from establishing himself as a legitimate first-round prospect.

It was only a snapshot, but Able's performance at the scouting combine last week provided a glimpse of how dominant he could be if he played at least one year in Malone's system. Across the two scrimmages, Able compiled 32 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-14 from three-point range. Yes, it significantly elevated his draft stock, but North Carolina should feel extremely optimistic about Able's potential in Chapel Hill if he stays in college.

When to Expect Able's Announcement

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The deadline for players to withdraw from the upcoming draft and maintain their college eligibility is May 27. We are swiftly approaching that date, but I do expect Able to have his decision made at some point this weekend.