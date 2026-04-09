Level of Pressure on Malone in Year 1 at UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels should have more stability with Michael Malone as the next head coach of the basketball program.

For the last five years, the Tar Heel faithful have been left wanting more from their team, as North Carolina has compiled eight NCAA Tournament wins over that span, which is underwhelming, to say the least. Additionally, the Tar Heels have been a 1-seed only once during that time, which illustrates the inconsistent struggles under Hubert Davis, who was fired little over two weeks ago.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels failed to secure Tommy Lloyd or Dusty May, hiring Malone is a fantastic consolation prize, as the 54-year-old head coach led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023.

With that being said, here is why Malone is under significant pressure heading into the 2026 season.

North Carolina Wants to Win Now

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

By no means would Malone be on the hot seat following his first season in Chapel Hill, but based on the expectations and overall standards that Tar Heel fans hold the program to, a Sweet 16 appearance seems like the bare minimum in 2026. North Carolina has not been a second-weekend team in the NCAA Tournament since 2024, and missed the tournament entirely in 2023.

Malone enters the job with inherited adversity, as the Tar Heels' roster has been decimated, with Derek Dixon , Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, Zayden High, among others, entering the transfer portal . Now, North Carolina has more than enough to recover and could retain one or two players from that list. However, it does not eliminate the need for the front office to refurbish the roster.

High Investment

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels signed Malone to a six-year, $50 million contract, which also includes money to construct an elite coaching staff and personnel. North Carolina's brass and donors will do everything they can to ensure that the longtime NBA head coach is supported in returning a winning culture to the prestigious program.

With the amount of money Malone is earning on an annual basis, paired with the surplus of financial resources at his disposal, the veteran head coach has everything to succeed.

Roster Construction

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an extension of the last point: while North Carolina has seen several players enter their name in the portal, there are still marquee players who, at this moment, remain on the roster. Barring any changes, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, Dylan Mingo, and Maximo Adams are on the current 2026-27 roster.

Assuming the Tar Heels retain those players and acquire a few players from the portal, they should be a legitimate contender next season.