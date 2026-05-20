One Thing Malone Must Get Right in Year One at UNC
In this story:
Following back-to-back years that the Tar Heels have fallen short in the NCAA Tournament, Michael Malone enters his first season in charge of Carolina basketball with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure in year one.
The worst thing for Carolina fans would be to see the same end result in this upcoming season, as there is already a lot of hope and excitement buzzing around this year for the Tar Heels.
To avoid that kind of disappointment, there is one thing that Michael Malone needs to focus on in this first year to get the team ready to make a deep run in the postseason tournament.
How the Rotation Can Be a Game Changer
Last season under Hubert Davis, we saw an interesting rotation all season long and some questionable decisions down the stretch.
A great example is guard Jaydon Young, who, while only averaging about seven minutes per game, found himself injected into the starting role for a four-game stretch midway through the season.
Even though those games went well for Hubert Davis, the overall sentiment remains in question. What a move like that can certainly do is throw the chemistry out of line and prevent the starting players from growing in that connection with one another.
Grace has to be given to Davis, though, as he dealt with injuries all season long, and it seemed like he was desperate to change something up and see what would work.
The Goal for Next Season
For next season, Malone has to get the players into the right positions and use the right rotation to give this group the best chance of success. Minutes may be hard to distribute with the roster Malone has built thus far, but it's imperative to the success that each player is not playing under or over the amount of minutes that their importance reflects.
Carolina will also need players willing to take on the roles of depth pieces and developmental players, and accept that their time is coming, though it may not be as early as next season.
If players are playing in the right positions, at the right time, for the right duration of the game, Carolina could be a team to compete in the ACC. For a coach like Michael Malone, who has NBA experience at the highest level, I have no doubt that he will be able to provide Carolina basketball with these things.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.