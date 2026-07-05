Why the Tar Heels Maintained a Surprising National Standing

Despite a lot of changes this offseason, the North Carolina Tar Heels remain one of the best teams in college basketball.

Last season, UNC managed a 24-9 record and reached the NCAA Tournament, but was bounced in the first round against VCU. That loss should come with an asterisk because Caleb Wilson was out due to a hand injury. This was the second year consecutively where they didn't live up to tournament expectations.

UNC Makes Big Changes

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The university knew something had to give, making sweeping changes to the program during the offseason. The most notable being the firing of head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons, and the eventual hiring of former NBA champion Michael Malone to replace him.

Malone hasn’t coached in the NCAA in over 25 years, and he’ll now be tasked with leading one of the most prestigious programs in college basketball history. The last few seasons haven’t reflected that, and Malone will be up to the task of gaining the nation’s respect for the Tar Heels back.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone’s addition is far from the only change in Chapel Hill this offseason. Following the coaching change, much of last season’s rotation pieces entered the transfer portal, including starting point guard Derek Dixon and backup big man Zayden High, among others.

Also, not to mention that Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, UNC’s two best players last season, both entered the NBA Draft and were selected. Wilson was taken with the 4th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls, and Veesaar was taken with the 52nd overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As such, UNC has brought in many new pieces to help remedy some of those losses. The key additions that are getting the most attention are Terrence Brown and Matt Able . Both players look to make up UNC’s starting backcourt next season.

Brown averaged over 19 points per game at Utah last season, and while Able only averaged 8.8 points at NC State last season, he showed a ton of potential in his minutes and had even earned some draft hype prior to committing to UNC.

UNC Projected Top 25

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nationally, the Tar Heels are still earning respect as a top-25 team heading into next season. CBS’ Gary Parrish has UNC coming in right at the cutoff, viewing them as the 25th best team in the country currently.

“This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, international prospects Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, and four-star prospect Kevin Thomas,” Parrish said.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the impressive pickups in the portal, along with an experienced head coach who has shown he can succeed in the past, this ranking feels appropriate for the Tar Heels. Off of talent alone, they are certainly a top 25 team, but time will tell if they can reach different heights throughout the season.