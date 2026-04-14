North Carolina Successfully Retains Frontcourt Chess Piece
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Hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach provided clarity for the North Carolina Tar Heels moving forward, but questions remained about how they would navigate the transfer portal. With several players entering the portal, the Tar Heels' roster is a work in progress, to say the least.
That being said, North Carolina received excellent news on Monday that forward Jarin Stevenson will be returning to Chapel Hill for his senior season in 2026. Stevenson's announcement came shortly after the Tar Heels signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas.
All in all, the Tar Heels have been dormant in the portal. However, Monday proved to be a constructive day for the program, adding an offensive talent in Avdalas while keeping Stevenson, a versatile forward who can operate in several roles.
Stevenson's 2025 Campaign
In 33 games, 25 of which were starts, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent from the field, including 29.5 percent from three-point range. Stevenson's scoring and rebounding outputs were both career highs for the Alabama transfer.
While those numbers do not indicate a player of immense value, Stevenson's impact was not always reflected in the stat sheet. Also, the junior forward's game took flight when Caleb Wilson suffered a season-ending broken thumb, which propelled Stevenson into a much more prominent role.
In the nine games that Wilson missed, Stevenson averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field during that span. It has yet to be seen who else Malone pursues and signs in the transfer portal, but Stevenson's role should remain the same next season.
What This Means for North Carolina
According to sources, retaining Stevenson was a priority for Malone, and several programs were interested in the multi-skilled forward. The 54-year-old head coach is striving to establish a winning culture, and one key path to accomplishing the goal is to have experienced players familiar with the atmosphere.
Stevenson may have only one season under his belt as a Tar Heel, but he grew up in Chapel Hill and embodied North Carolina's culture.
Additionally, North Carolina's depth has been tested since the portal opened on April 7, as several players from last season's roster announced their intent to test the market, including Derek Dixon, Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High. Dixon (committed to Arizona), Bogavac (committed to Oklahoma State), and Powell (committed to Pittsburgh) will all need to be replaced this offseason.
Stevenson will continue to be a key rotational player who has demonstrated the ability to play in a variety of roles on the court.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.