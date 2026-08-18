Worst Program Possible Joins UNC in Heated Recruiting Battle

The North Carolina Tar Heels have their sights on the 2026-27 college basketball season, and rightfully so, but the coaching staff has made a considerable effort in the 2027 recruiting class.

Those efforts have been apparent , as North Carolina is in the running for multiple elite prospects, including small forward Demarcus Henry. Over the weekend, Henry announced that he's received an official offer from the Duke Blue Devils after speaking with head coach Jon Scheyer. While Henry has nearly 30 offers, and it was inevitable that Duke would enter the race, it's certainly not what Tar Heel fans want to deal with. Here's why the Blue Devils' involvement is the worst-case scenario.

Duke's Recruiting Success Under Scheyer

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Scheyer took over as the Blue Devils' head coach in 2022, the Blue Devils have compiled a top-two recruiting class every year , and the No. 1 overall class in three years. Henry is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite , and despite the Blue Devils' crowded roster each year, which can limit players' minutes with the number of options on the depth chart, prospects continue to jump into the fire despite the level of competition for minutes.

That is a credit to Scheyer, who has proven not just to be one of the best coaches in college basketball, but also to relate to players and provide them with a plan for their development, major reasons for his track record. Obviously, Duke was eventually going to enter the conversation, and now North Carolina's brass needs to ramp up its approach to land Henry.

Duke Has Separated Itself From North Carolina

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer receives the trophy after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Tar Heels have been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, the Blue Devils have been on the doorstep of competing for National Championships. Yes, Duke hasn't gotten over the hump and has squandered multiple opportunities where they should have prevailed, but the dam will eventually break.

This season for North Carolina is pivotal not only because the program wants to bounce back from an underwhelming five-year stretch under Hubert Davis, but also because what the Tar Heels achieve with this new regime in 2026 will shape how prospects view the team's direction with Michael Malone at the helm.

Another season where Duke runs away with the ACC and advances deep in the tournament, and North Carolina is headed home before the second weekend, and Malone, Chuck Martin, and the rest of this staff could be facing an uphill battle to convince Henry to sign with them over Scheyer and the Blue Devils.