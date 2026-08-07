Mason Humphrey Emerging As UNC’s Next Offensive Star

It's been an eventful calendar year for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, but for all of the wrong reasons.

Following a disappointing 4-8 2025 season, North Carolina concentrated on building a well-rounded roster through the transfer portal and recruiting class. Of the many glaring weaknesses on the roster last season, the lack of a second reliable pass-catching option behind Jordan Shipp was certainly one. The Tar Heels' front office acquired several weapons, including Lehigh's Mason Humphrey.

Based on what head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have portrayed during press conferences , Humphrey has firmly established himself as a legitimate weapon. Here is what Belichick and Petrino have said about the Lehigh transfer in recent days.

What Humphrey Has Proven

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's certainly earned an opportunity for some playing time..." Belichick said. "He has good size [and] good speed. He's been a productive player and came in and showed that in the spring."

"It's a very competitive position, but [I'm] definitely excited to continue to work with Mason [Humphrey] and Trech [Kekahuna], the two new receivers from the portal, that are going to give us good competition [and] hopefully good production."

"He's shown up being able to make contested catches," Petrino said. "I think that's one of the biggest things in college football. You're [going to] be covered a lot of the time. The quarterbacks have to understand they can throw the receiver open."

Why This Matters

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's passing attack was uninspiring last season, and aside from Shipp, the team didn't have a pass-catching option eclipse 440 yards and a touchdown. That is pitiful and simply not good enough for an offense at this level. Some of that was due to poor quarterback play, but overall, the Tar Heels' weapons have been predominantly underwhelming.

Humphrey has a clear opportunity to step in and cement himself as second fiddle to Shipp. Although it came against lesser competition, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver recorded 35 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.

It has been echoed throughout training camp that Humphrey has repeatedly made great contested catches and has made plays that don't appear to be there for the taking. While I believe North Carolina has improved the quarterback room , I still have doubts that Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill will elevate this offense, assuming Travis Burgess is not being considered for the Week 1 starting job.

Having a physically imposing receiver such as Humphrey as a threat on the outside makes life much easier for a quarterback. Over the last several weeks, I have suggested Humphrey as a candidate to step up as the second-best option in the passing attack, and it appears that projection could be coming to fruition.