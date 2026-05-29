Where North Carolina’s Backcourt Ranks in ACC

Despite the circumstances that the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves in this offseason, it has been a swift turnaround ever since hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach.

After firing Hubert Davis and losing eight players from last season's rotation in the transfer portal and the upcoming NBA Draft, the Tar Heels' roster was in flux, to say the least. That said, Malone and his staff aggressively attacked the portal process while selectively pursuing players who fit the scheme and culture he is attempting to orchestrate in Chapel Hill.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is apparent that the 54-year-old head coach prioritized strong guard play in his roster reconstruction, acquiring several experienced and multi-dimensional guards to reshape the backcourt. Compared to last season, it is safe to say that the Tar Heels' backcourt is clearly improved, with multiple guards capable of generating production across multiple avenues. That being said, let's take a look at where North Carolina's backcourt ranks in the ACC.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What doesn't Duke have at its disposal heading into next season? Following 2025, it appeared the Blue Devils could undergo a seismic shift in roster turnover. Instead, head coach Jon Scheyer retained the majority of his rotation while adding even more talent to the roster's embarrassment of riches.

Heading into 2026, Duke's backcourt rotation consists of Cayden Boozer, John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Deron Rippey Jr. For the majority of last season, Boozer was a quiet contributor off the bench, but when Foster suffered a foot injury in the final regular-season game against North Carolina, the overshadowed Boozer twin elevated his production.

In the final seven games of the season as the starting point guard, Boozer averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Then, you add Blackwell to the equation, who averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range during his junior year at Wisconsin. Adding Rippey, who is a 5-star guard in this year's class, will prove to be an overwhelming asset off the bench alongside Foster, who brings three years of experience.

2. Louisville Cardinals

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No other program invested as much in the transfer portal as Louisville. Head coach Pat Kelsey aggressively tapped into the market, constructing a national title-contending roster in less than two weeks.

The Cardinals acquired Oregon's Jackson Shelstad and retained Adrian Wooley. In 2025, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) moves the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Wooley averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. It was a disappointing 2025 campaign for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, who transferred from Kennesaw State after averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds during his freshman season in 2024.

However, with Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, and Isaac McKneely departing the program this offseason, expect Wooley's production to mirror his freshman campaign.

3. Virginia Cavaliers

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) looks on during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ranking Virginia this high on the list may come as a surprise, but cohesion and continuity are components to consider in this discussion. The Cavaliers did not have any players leave through the portal, and that coincided with a marquee backcourt acquisition.

Virginia retained Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and Elijah Gertrude. As for the aforementioned acquisition, head coach Ryan Odom landed former UC Irvine guard Jurian Dixon in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range during his sophomore season in 2025. His enrollment in Virginia's program this offseason is the icing on the cake.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Again, this backcourt group may not catch people's attention, but in the world of NIL and lack of cohesion, the Cavaliers have a leg up on their competition in that regard.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What was an underwhelming aspect for the Tar Heels in 2025 has transformed into a clear strength in the blink of an eye. I know this ranking may seem a tad low, but we have yet to see this allotment of players play together.

Retaining Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis while signing Malloy Smith will prove to be important depth pieces, but the Tar Heels' acquiring the trio of Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able is where you will see the bulk of the damage done to their opponents.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown is a slashing guard who averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard will fit perfectly alongside Avdalas, who is a do-it-all prospect at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds.

The former Virginia Tech guard is an elite ball handler for a player at his size, and should generate plenty of open looks for his teammates while being a capable scorer off the dribble. As for Able , the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard showcased his ability at the NBA scouting combine, proving he can be an elite two-way player for the Tar Heels.

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If everything clicks, North Carolina's backcourt could establish itself as the second-best unit on this list by the end of conference play next season. This group is that talented; it just needs to prove itself before it can be heralded as a top-three backcourt in the ACC.