Where North Carolina’s Backcourt Ranks in ACC
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Despite the circumstances that the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves in this offseason, it has been a swift turnaround ever since hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach.
After firing Hubert Davis and losing eight players from last season's rotation in the transfer portal and the upcoming NBA Draft, the Tar Heels' roster was in flux, to say the least. That said, Malone and his staff aggressively attacked the portal process while selectively pursuing players who fit the scheme and culture he is attempting to orchestrate in Chapel Hill.
It is apparent that the 54-year-old head coach prioritized strong guard play in his roster reconstruction, acquiring several experienced and multi-dimensional guards to reshape the backcourt. Compared to last season, it is safe to say that the Tar Heels' backcourt is clearly improved, with multiple guards capable of generating production across multiple avenues. That being said, let's take a look at where North Carolina's backcourt ranks in the ACC.
1. Duke Blue Devils
What doesn't Duke have at its disposal heading into next season? Following 2025, it appeared the Blue Devils could undergo a seismic shift in roster turnover. Instead, head coach Jon Scheyer retained the majority of his rotation while adding even more talent to the roster's embarrassment of riches.
Heading into 2026, Duke's backcourt rotation consists of Cayden Boozer, John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Deron Rippey Jr. For the majority of last season, Boozer was a quiet contributor off the bench, but when Foster suffered a foot injury in the final regular-season game against North Carolina, the overshadowed Boozer twin elevated his production.
In the final seven games of the season as the starting point guard, Boozer averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Then, you add Blackwell to the equation, who averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range during his junior year at Wisconsin. Adding Rippey, who is a 5-star guard in this year's class, will prove to be an overwhelming asset off the bench alongside Foster, who brings three years of experience.
2. Louisville Cardinals
No other program invested as much in the transfer portal as Louisville. Head coach Pat Kelsey aggressively tapped into the market, constructing a national title-contending roster in less than two weeks.
The Cardinals acquired Oregon's Jackson Shelstad and retained Adrian Wooley. In 2025, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Wooley averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. It was a disappointing 2025 campaign for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, who transferred from Kennesaw State after averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds during his freshman season in 2024.
However, with Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, and Isaac McKneely departing the program this offseason, expect Wooley's production to mirror his freshman campaign.
3. Virginia Cavaliers
Ranking Virginia this high on the list may come as a surprise, but cohesion and continuity are components to consider in this discussion. The Cavaliers did not have any players leave through the portal, and that coincided with a marquee backcourt acquisition.
Virginia retained Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and Elijah Gertrude. As for the aforementioned acquisition, head coach Ryan Odom landed former UC Irvine guard Jurian Dixon in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range during his sophomore season in 2025. His enrollment in Virginia's program this offseason is the icing on the cake.
Again, this backcourt group may not catch people's attention, but in the world of NIL and lack of cohesion, the Cavaliers have a leg up on their competition in that regard.
4. North Carolina Tar Heels
What was an underwhelming aspect for the Tar Heels in 2025 has transformed into a clear strength in the blink of an eye. I know this ranking may seem a tad low, but we have yet to see this allotment of players play together.
Retaining Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis while signing Malloy Smith will prove to be important depth pieces, but the Tar Heels' acquiring the trio of Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able is where you will see the bulk of the damage done to their opponents.
Brown is a slashing guard who averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard will fit perfectly alongside Avdalas, who is a do-it-all prospect at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds.
The former Virginia Tech guard is an elite ball handler for a player at his size, and should generate plenty of open looks for his teammates while being a capable scorer off the dribble. As for Able, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard showcased his ability at the NBA scouting combine, proving he can be an elite two-way player for the Tar Heels.
If everything clicks, North Carolina's backcourt could establish itself as the second-best unit on this list by the end of conference play next season. This group is that talented; it just needs to prove itself before it can be heralded as a top-three backcourt in the ACC.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.