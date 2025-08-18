UNC Men's Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Kentucky
The history between UNC men's basketball and Kentucky is, to put it simply, fairly competitive and typically an anticipated game to watch by fans, not just of each respective fanbase, but college basketball fans in general. During the two schools' last three matchups, North Carolina has lost twice — once during the 2021-2022 season and the other being the year right after, during the 2023-2024 campaign.
UNC's one victory occurred during the pandemic season, when all players had around them were empty seats and at times cardboard cutouts. At the time, former Head Coach Roy Williams had the wheel, but it was his last season before retiring, unexpectedly, to say the least.
Head Coach Hubert Davis is looking for his first win against the Wildcats, as his squad fell by four points last time out, despite putting up a fight after being down by two points at halftime. RJ Davis had 27 points, followed by Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram, who recorded 20 and 10, respectively.
How Did Kentucky Perform Last Season?
In Kentucky's first season with Mark Pope, not John Calipari, as the head coach, the program completed the 2024-2025 campaign with a record of 24-12 and 10-8 in the conference, which was sixth in the SEC. Kentucky was also No. 12 in the last go-around of the AP Poll. However, once the NCAAT came around, it lost to the Tennessee Volunteers during the Sweet 16, 78-65.
Otega Oweh had 16.2 points per game, which was at the top of the roster. After was Jaxson Robinson with 13.0 points and Koby Brea, who contributed with 11.6 points. There was a lot of talent for Coach Pope to use in year one, which tends to make things a little bit easier.
One key note to make about Kentucky's season was that it defeated eight teams that were in the Top-15, including victories over Duke and Gonzaga to new a couple. In addition, it earned wins over Missouri (No. 15), Texas A&M (No. 11), and Mississippi State (No. 14).
Overall, Kentucky had a solid season in year No. 1 of Coach Pope leading the charge, similar to Coach Davis not too long ago in Chapel Hill. The two will get to go head-to-head in what should be another exciting matchup between the two schools.
