Caleb Wilson Shows Off Skills in Social Media Clip
Caleb Wilson is one of the best prospects UNC men's basketball has received in a while, another standout being Cole Anthony, who was anticipated greatly heading into his one and only season in Chapel Hill. However, that was before his injury, leading to sitting out for some time and the Tar Heels struggled during his absence — arguably completing one of, or maybe the worst, seasons in program history. Then-Head Coach Roy Williams was even questioned as to whether he still had the chops to continue his coaching career.
It's 2025 now, and a lot has happened since the 2019-2020 season (Armando Bacot's freshman season), with the most notable moment being North Carolina's magical run to the national championship in Coach Davis's first year as the head coach. A campaign that included beating the Duke Blue Devils during former Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski's last home game, as well as in the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Coach Davis and his staff have experienced a lot of ups and downs, but with Wilson on the roster, maybe they can find success again (as the roller coaster-like trend paves its way). Below is a clip of Wilson working out with LethalShooter, a renowned trainer who collaborates with top athletes in the world of basketball.
Wilson works on a series of drills consecutively, starting with explosive dunks to shooting three-pointers from the left wing, then followed by practicing at the charity stripe and completed with one more high-flying slam.
Caleb Wilson, an NBA Caliber Player
The odds of Wilson sticking around for another season of college basketball are fairly low, given his talent. He has even signed a shoe deal with New Balance, bringing in millions of dollars before the age of 20 years old. Although anything is a possibility in this day of college sports, just take a look at Bill Belichick and his new job as UNC's football head coach, after spending countless years in the NFL.
One way or another, however it plays out, Wilson should find himself in the NBA in the future, representing UNC and adding on to the rich history its men's basketball program holds.
Drake Powell, from last season, is the last player since Day'Ron Sharpe (2020-2021) to be selected in the first round. Maybe Wilson can be the next Tar Heel to complete the same feature, too.
