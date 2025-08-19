UNC Men's Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Georgetown
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team is down to the Georgetown Hoyas after three all-time matchups, with the Hoyas leading two wins to UNC's one. March 25, 2007, was the last time these two teams played against each other, as the Tar Heels lost by double-digits on the road, 96-84.
Here are some details on the game, provided by GoHeels:
"Georgetown overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half, then ripped off 14 straight points in overtime to stun the top-seeded Tar Heels 96-84 in the East Regional final Sunday for their first trip to the Final Four since 1985, when the coach was John Thompson Jr. and the star was Patrick Ewing.
The Hoyas (30-6) did it this time with coach John Thompson III calling the backdoor plays he learned at Princeton and Patrick Ewing Jr. making key contributions.
They were helped by a collapse from Carolina (31-7), which made only one of 23 field goal attempts, including its first 12 in overtime, over a 15-minute span.
The Tar Heels actually had a chance to win in regulation, but freshman Wayne Ellington missed an open jumper from the wing right before the buzzer.
So this time, there would be no game-winning shot for the Tar Heels a la 1982, when freshman Michael Jordan's 17-foot jumper with 17 seconds left ended one of the most thrilling games in college basketball history and lifted Carolina over Georgetown 63-62 for the national championship."
How Did Georgetown Perform Last Season?
Head Coach Ed Cooley led his team to an 18-16 record for the campaign, while going 8-12 during the conference part of the schedule. Georgetown's season ended against Nebraska on Wednesday, April 2, losing 81-69, while playing in the 2025 College Basketball Crown. Its final win came a few days before over Washington State, 85-82.
Micah Peavy led Georgetown in scoring with 17.2 points. He was then followed by Thomas Sorber (14.5 points), Malik Mack (12.9 points) and Jayden Epps (12.8 points) — making four players in the double-digit column.
As a team, the Hoyas scored 71.7 points per game, in addition to grabbing 35.2 rebounds and passing 14.3 assists, along with 7.9 steals. However, it had some trouble with ball security, having 11.7 turnovers as well.
This fall UNC have players like Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson in order to get another victory up on the record books, but Coach Cooley has plenty of experience in order to combat North Carolina's talent.
