UNC Looks To Make Up Ground With Upcoming Visit
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis isn't going to take this visit for granted. With five-star guard Dylan Mingo coming to town on short notice, the Tar Heels are fully aware they need to do everything in their power to win him over.
Davis has yet to land a recruit in the Class of 2026, something that Tar Heels fans are sick of hearing. In order to fully turn things around, the addition of Mingo would change things in an instant.
While Mingo has his eyes on quite a few teams, UNC now has its shot to stand out and put itself in the conversation to land one of the upcoming class's best players.
UNC Looking To Close The Gap For Dylan Mingo
Currently, North Carolina is competing with Miami, UConn, Washington, Oklahoma, Baylor, Alabama, Penn State, and NC State. The competition for Mingo is steep, but the fact that Davis and the Tar Heels were even able to set up a visit shows the interest is there.
When Mingo comes to town, it's go time for UNC. They know that this is their one chance to land a Top-5 player in the Class of 2026. There's no debate that Mingo is one of, if not the best, guards in the entire class. He's the No. 1 player in New York for a reason, and he's ready to take his talents to the next level.
UNC received a blessing when bad weather prevented Mingo from attending his official visit with NC State. Will Wade's Wolfpack have been on an absolute roll, but one of their two scheduled five-star visits didn't go according to plan. As long as things pan out with the Tar Heels, that should immediately slot them ahead of their in-state rival.
This Is UNC's Moment
Up until this weekend, it didn't seem like the Tar Heels had any real traction on top recruits. They've been in the mix for a few names, but UNC fans can only take top targets going to Duke so often. When it comes to Mingo, this could be their moment.
One visit can change the landscape of a recruit's trajectory. Rivals' Jamie Shaw knows North Carolina has ground to make up, but if there was ever a time to do it, it would be for a key game against Kansas.
Mingo will be in attendance for one of the Tar Heels' biggest games of the year. He'll have a chance to soak up the atmosphere and figure out if this is a place he sees himself attending, something all Tar Heels fans would love to see become a reality.
