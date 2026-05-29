Breakdown of North Carolina's 2026 ACC Home-Road Opponents
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The North Carolina Tar Heels found out their ACC opponents for the 2026-27 college basketball season. While the dates and times have not been released, the Tar Heels now know their home and road matchups.
Prior to last season, the ACC adopted an 18-game schedule model. That means the Tar Heels will face seven teams exclusively at home, seven exclusively on the road, and will take on each Duke and Louisville at home and on the road. Additionally, Clemson is the one team that will not feature on the Tar Heels' schedule as part of the schedule modification.
In Michael Malone's inaugural season as North Carolina's head coach, it is crucial for the team to jump out to a hot start in conference play. With that in mind, here is the Tar Heels' home and away slate.
Home Schedule
In 2026, North Carolina will face the following teams at the Dean E. Smith Center: California, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia.
Quite frankly, the Tar Heels caught a major break in how this schedule unfolded: they face their toughest competition, aside from Duke and Louisville, at home. With a first-year head coach and a completely reconstructed roster, North Carolina needs to be in as many advantageous positions as possible.
Last season, the Tar Heels faced Virginia, SMU, Stanford, California, Georgia Tech, and Miami on the road. Facing Virginia and Miami, who will each be near the top of the ACC standings, is a major win for the Tar Heels.
Road Schedule
North Carolina's away slate of games includes Boston College, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
That is a cakewalk of a road slate, with Syracuse providing the biggest challenge for the Tar Heels in those matchups. Even then, North Carolina should have little trouble with the Orange, who are also entering next season with a new coach.
Main Takeaways
When assessing this schedule, the Tar Heels will benefit from playing against their toughest opponents at the Dean E. Smith Center. A team does not want to waste home games on opponents that it can easily beat elsewhere.
This element is even more important this season, as Malone is entering his first year in Chapel Hill and needs to start on the right foot in establishing a winning culture. The Tar Heels have an opportunity to bulk up the win column with manageable contests on the road while playing against elite competition in a comfortable environment. All in all, North Carolina fans should be pleased with how this season's conference schedule unfolded.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.