Breakdown of North Carolina's 2026 ACC Home-Road Opponents

The North Carolina Tar Heels found out their ACC opponents for the 2026-27 college basketball season. While the dates and times have not been released, the Tar Heels now know their home and road matchups.

Prior to last season, the ACC adopted an 18-game schedule model. That means the Tar Heels will face seven teams exclusively at home, seven exclusively on the road, and will take on each Duke and Louisville at home and on the road. Additionally, Clemson is the one team that will not feature on the Tar Heels' schedule as part of the schedule modification.

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Michael Malone's inaugural season as North Carolina's head coach, it is crucial for the team to jump out to a hot start in conference play. With that in mind, here is the Tar Heels' home and away slate.

Home Schedule

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In 2026, North Carolina will face the following teams at the Dean E. Smith Center: California, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia.

Quite frankly, the Tar Heels caught a major break in how this schedule unfolded: they face their toughest competition, aside from Duke and Louisville, at home. With a first-year head coach and a completely reconstructed roster , North Carolina needs to be in as many advantageous positions as possible.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, the Tar Heels faced Virginia, SMU, Stanford, California, Georgia Tech, and Miami on the road. Facing Virginia and Miami, who will each be near the top of the ACC standings, is a major win for the Tar Heels.

Road Schedule

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's away slate of games includes Boston College, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

That is a cakewalk of a road slate, with Syracuse providing the biggest challenge for the Tar Heels in those matchups. Even then, North Carolina should have little trouble with the Orange, who are also entering next season with a new coach.

Main Takeaways

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When assessing this schedule , the Tar Heels will benefit from playing against their toughest opponents at the Dean E. Smith Center. A team does not want to waste home games on opponents that it can easily beat elsewhere.

This element is even more important this season, as Malone is entering his first year in Chapel Hill and needs to start on the right foot in establishing a winning culture. The Tar Heels have an opportunity to bulk up the win column with manageable contests on the road while playing against elite competition in a comfortable environment. All in all, North Carolina fans should be pleased with how this season's conference schedule unfolded.

Our Latest Podcast Goes Into the Full Slate