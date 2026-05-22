Michael Malone Is the Right Coach to Turn UNC Into an NBA Pipeline

North Carolina has not been known for its ability to produce consistent high level NBA players.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, North Carolina will have two players likely to hear their name called within the first round. This includes Caleb Wilson, who is looking like a top-4 pick more and more by the day. North Carolina has not had a top 4 player selected since Marvin Williams in 2005.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Caleb Wilson looking to break that streak, and a new era of Carolina basketball underway, could the Tar Heels become more of a pro-focused program?

Rivals in the NBA

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) and guard Seth Trimble (7) react to a missed opportunity later during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The one thing that Duke has over North Carolina is that they know how to produce some NBA talent. The back-and-forth battle for the rookie of the year in the NBA this season was between two Blue Devils.

In the last five seasons, Duke has produced Cooper Flagg, Sion James, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor, Khaman Maluach, Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain, Derek Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels, Wendell Moore Jr, and Mark Williams. A total of fourteen drafted players.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) defends Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In comparison, that list for North Carolina is much shorter. Drake Powell, Harrison Ingram, and Day’Ron Sharpe are the only drafted Tar Heels within that same five-year span.

Why Michael Malone Can Change This

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It seems like that should be about to change. With Michael Malone taking control , it seems if he has his sights on transforming North Carolina into a pro-program. Centered around getting Tar Heels ready for the next stage of their career, it could be a major program shift.

In the past, the story has always been that players who come to play in Chapel Hill are there for multiple years. North Carolina has been a program where players often have four year college careers, and in today’s sports landscape, that is increasingly rare.

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If North Carolina shifts the commonality of that, we may see more players have one and done years in Chapel Hill, meaning recruiting will become increasingly important for Michael Malone and his staff in order to reload for the prior seasons.

It’s still uncertain exactly where North Carolina is headed as a program . For a former NBA coach to come in, you expect there to be a shift in the way things have been done. Building a pro-ready program and a hub for the NBA in a sense, will naturally increase the attractiveness of North Carolina for potential recruits.