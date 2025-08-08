UNC Star Set to Start in Place of NFL MVP
Former North Carolina Tar Heel and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be playing in a crucial game this weekend. Trubisky, the former No.2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been a favorite backup quarterback since he arrived in Buffalo in 2021.
Trubisky would have a forgettable two-year stint in Pittsburgh before returning to Buffalo last offseason. The Bills have their first preseason game of the year this Saturday against the New York Giants and Trubisky will be the starter, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Reigning MVP Josh Allen will not play in this game, despite playing in last year's preseason opener.
"It'll be Trubisky who starts in place on Allen on Saturday against the Giants, per McDermott. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is ina battle for the QB2 spot with veteran Mike White pushing the envelope during camp. Trubisky, who has two seasons (2021, 2024) of Bills' backup experience under his belt, is currently listed at the No. 2 spot on Buffalo's unofficial depth chart."
Despite it being preseason, this is why Trubisky's performance will be under a microscope. While having seniority in the quarterback room compared to Mike White, there's always a chance that he could lose the job due to poor outings.
It's unclear if the Giants will play their starters. New York boasts an insane defensive front of Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and star rookie Abdul Carter. It'd be a tough challenge for Trubisky to face the immense pressure, such as that in a preseason game. If he does well, however, it'd further show that he deserves to have the QB2 job.
Trubisky spent three seasons at UNC, with his junior year being the one that put him on the map. In 2016, he threw for 3,478 yards with 30 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Trubisky was part of an insane quarterback class in 2017 that included Deshaun Watson and future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes.
While Trubisky isn't on the level of Mahomes, he's now on the team looking to take him down. The Bills haven't been able to get back to the Super Bowl due to the Kansas City Chiefs' dominance over the last several years.
It'll be interesting to see Trubisky's performance on Saturday against the Giants.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!