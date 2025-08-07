Bills Central

Sean McDermott names starting quarterback for Bills' preseason opener vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills will take a good look at two QBs not named Josh Allen in Preseason Week 1

Ralph Ventre

Bills back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gets ready to throw a pass while quarterback Josh Allen hands off to running back James Cook during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
Bills back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gets ready to throw a pass while quarterback Josh Allen hands off to running back James Cook during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It'll be the final preseason game in Highmark Stadium history, and Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen will be watching from the sideline.

According to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, the reigning NFL MVP will be inactive when the New York Giants visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, August 9. Although Allen won't be taking the snaps, Buffalo plans to start the exhibition with its first-team units on the field.

"Josh will not play this week," said McDermott on Thursday. "The starters, the ones, will play five or take one quarter, and then it'll flow from there."

RELATED: NFL announces another opportunity for America to watch Buffalo Bills in action

The Bills' QB decision is a reversal from last summer's approach. In 2024, Allen started the preseason opener, which was also at home. He played the entire first quarter before giving way to Mitch Trubisky. The eight snaps wound up comprising the entirety of Allen's preseason game action.

It'll be Trubisky who starts in place on Allen on Saturday against the Giants, per McDermott. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is in a battle for the QB2 spot with veteran Mike White pushing the envelope during camp. Trubisky, who has two seasons (2021, 2024) of Bills' backup experience under his belt, is currently listed at the No. 2 spot on Buffalo's unofficial depth chart.

"The benefit of this is we hold Josh out. We keep him in a good spot. He's been playing extremely well in camp. Then, we get a chance to look at Mitch and some of the other quarterbacks in real game live action," said McDermott.

RELATED: Bills' head coach 'so impressed' by Mitch Trubisky's competition for QB2 spot

Although "starters" will play, there will be some important names sitting out this week.

"We'll have a number of guys, that are on our injury list, that will do some warm up, and then they're in pads, but they don't play," said McDermott.

quarterback Mike White gets ready to throw
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White gets ready to throw to a receiver with fellow back ups quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and quarterback Shane Buechele waiting their turn to rotate through during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News