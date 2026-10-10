Tar Heel Nation Erupts Following Bill Belichick Signature Win
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The North Carolina Tar Heels entered their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on a two-game skid.
It goes without saying that the Tar Heels couldn't afford to lose on Saturday. That said, here's how Tar Heel fans reacted to the team's performance against the No. 25-ranked team in the country.
Run Defense Gashed on Opening Drive
If there was one complaint about North Carolina's defensive line, it would be its inability to stop the run. That was evident on Pittsburgh's 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which featured seven carries for 60 yards. If the Tar Heels wanted to expose Holden Geriner, they must neutralize the Panthers' rushing attack.
North Carolina Finally Get on the Board
With Pittsburgh dominating time of possession, the pressure on the Tar Heels' offense grew exponentially. Billy Edwards Jr. completed 4-of-5 passes for 27 yards during this span, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
North Carolina's third drive of the game started with a 49-yard reception by Jordan Shipp on a slightly underthrown pass from Edwards Jr. The Wisconsin transfer went 4-of-4 on this drive for 72 yards and a touchdown. Bobby Petrino drew up a deceiving look, which allowed Jelani Thurman to slip up the seam for a seven-yard score. The Tar Heels trail 10-7 with 5:32 remaining in the first half.
Defense Makes Significant Stop Right Before Halftime
Pittsburgh essentially chewed the rest of the clock in the second quarter and appeared primed to score at least a field goal. However, the Tar Heels' defense made a stand, forcing the Panthers to settle for a 56-yard field goal, which was wide right. North Carolina had an opportunity to make it a six-point swing, but Edwards Jr. was sacked.
Up-and-Down Start to Second Half
After stealing some momentum to end the first half, North Carolina had a chance to take control of the game by starting the second half with the ball. However, Pittsburgh's defense changed the look post-snap, confusing Edwards Jr., who forced a ball into traffic, and it was intercepted.
Pittsburgh would take over at North Carolina's 31-yard line, with a chance to take a two-possession lead. After running for six yards on 3rd-and-8, the Panthers' offense stayed on the field on fourth down. Geriner forced a ball downfield, and safety Greg Smith intercepted it.
Geriner Throws Second Interception
On the Panthers' ensuing drive, Geriner forced another deep ball into traffic. Cornerback Tre Miller made an impressive play, intercepting the pass and returning it to Pittsburgh's 42-yard line.
First Lead of the Game
After trailing 10-0 in the first half, the Tar Heels took their first lead with less than a minute in the third quarter after Demon June punched it in for a touchdown. North Carolina led 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tar Heels Waste No Time Striking Back
Geriner finally showed a glimpse of a deep ball, connecting with Malik Knight for a 40-yard gain en route to a touchdown-scoring drive. The Panthers would lead 17-14 with 12:53 remaining. North Carolina's offense needed only one play to retake the lead, as Edwards Jr. found Shamar Easter down the seam for a 75-yard touchdown. The Tar Heels now led 21-17.
Edwards Jr. Throws Second Interception
With the Tar Heels looking to clinch the win with either a touchdown or by eating the rest of the clock, they faced a crucial third down. The veteran quarterback rolled to his right and heaved a prayer to Shipp. The star receiver did all he could, but the pass was intercepted.
Defense Makes Monumental Stand
Edwards Jr.'s turnover positioned Pittsburgh in plus territory, putting immense pressure on the Tar Heels' defense. The Panthers faced a short fourth down and elected to rush the snap before the two-minute warning. La'Vell Wright, who had gashed North Carolina throughout the game, was stuffed on the run. The Tar Heels would take over with 2:02 remaining in the game.
Pittsburgh would have another opportunity to orchestrate a game-winning drive, but North Carolina's defense delivered with a convincing stop to clinch the game.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.