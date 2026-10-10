Tar Heel Nation Erupts Following Bill Belichick Signature Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on a two-game skid.

It goes without saying that the Tar Heels couldn't afford to lose on Saturday. That said, here's how Tar Heel fans reacted to the team's performance against the No. 25-ranked team in the country.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick arrives the the stadium before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run Defense Gashed on Opening Drive

If there was one complaint about North Carolina's defensive line, it would be its inability to stop the run. That was evident on Pittsburgh's 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which featured seven carries for 60 yards. If the Tar Heels wanted to expose Holden Geriner, they must neutralize the Panthers' rushing attack.

Is North Carolina going to try at all on defense today? — Josh Wiesel (@Jwiesel13) October 10, 2026

La'Vell Wright caps off a dominant performance by the #Pitt run game with a 2-yard touchdown! A pass interference call on 3rd and 4 set the Panthers up with a goal-to-go situation. A methodical 12-play drive as the Tar Heels struggle against the run continues from last week's… — Peyton Celesti (@PiratePeyton) October 10, 2026

North Carolina Finally Get on the Board

With Pittsburgh dominating time of possession, the pressure on the Tar Heels' offense grew exponentially. Billy Edwards Jr. completed 4-of-5 passes for 27 yards during this span, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

North Carolina's third drive of the game started with a 49-yard reception by Jordan Shipp on a slightly underthrown pass from Edwards Jr. The Wisconsin transfer went 4-of-4 on this drive for 72 yards and a touchdown. Bobby Petrino drew up a deceiving look, which allowed Jelani Thurman to slip up the seam for a seven-yard score. The Tar Heels trail 10-7 with 5:32 remaining in the first half.

Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman are so clearly gonna be productive NFL players. — Tar Heel Dynasty (@heelsdynasty) October 10, 2026

jordan shipp is here this drive holy bro — mrthreetosixhunter (@mrthree_tosix) October 10, 2026

Defense Makes Significant Stop Right Before Halftime

Pittsburgh essentially chewed the rest of the clock in the second quarter and appeared primed to score at least a field goal. However, the Tar Heels' defense made a stand, forcing the Panthers to settle for a 56-yard field goal, which was wide right. North Carolina had an opportunity to make it a six-point swing, but Edwards Jr. was sacked.

Xavier Lewis with the sack on 3rd down to force a Pitt field goal. It is missed wide right and the Heels take over on their own 38 yard line. .17 seconds left before half. — Tar Heel Blue (@_tarheelblue) October 10, 2026

Up-and-Down Start to Second Half

After stealing some momentum to end the first half, North Carolina had a chance to take control of the game by starting the second half with the ball. However, Pittsburgh's defense changed the look post-snap, confusing Edwards Jr., who forced a ball into traffic, and it was intercepted.

Welp... fire Billy Edwards Jr — #1 Panthers DAWG (@RobGuy3) October 10, 2026

Pittsburgh would take over at North Carolina's 31-yard line, with a chance to take a two-possession lead. After running for six yards on 3rd-and-8, the Panthers' offense stayed on the field on fourth down. Geriner forced a ball downfield, and safety Greg Smith intercepted it.

Huge response by the Heels defense there! Greg Smith Jr. with his 3rd interception on the year! @_tarheelblue https://t.co/81oIDAS1jd — Trevor Williams (@heels365) October 10, 2026

Geriner Throws Second Interception

On the Panthers' ensuing drive, Geriner forced another deep ball into traffic. Cornerback Tre Miller made an impressive play, intercepting the pass and returning it to Pittsburgh's 42-yard line.

UNC intercepts Pittsburgh again…this is time it’s Tre Miller!



Need to convert something here 👏 pic.twitter.com/NQN7y1bk1U — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) October 10, 2026

First Lead of the Game

After trailing 10-0 in the first half, the Tar Heels took their first lead with less than a minute in the third quarter after Demon June punched it in for a touchdown. North Carolina led 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

DEMON JUNE 😈 LFG !!!!!!! TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/KtImDNd2ic — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) October 10, 2026

Tar Heels Waste No Time Striking Back

Geriner finally showed a glimpse of a deep ball, connecting with Malik Knight for a 40-yard gain en route to a touchdown-scoring drive. The Panthers would lead 17-14 with 12:53 remaining. North Carolina's offense needed only one play to retake the lead, as Edwards Jr. found Shamar Easter down the seam for a 75-yard touchdown. The Tar Heels now led 21-17.

OH MAN SHAMAR EASTER — Joe (@JoeBails_21) October 10, 2026

Edwards Jr. Throws Second Interception

With the Tar Heels looking to clinch the win with either a touchdown or by eating the rest of the clock, they faced a crucial third down. The veteran quarterback rolled to his right and heaved a prayer to Shipp. The star receiver did all he could, but the pass was intercepted.

Billy Edwards Jr can not read a defense, I'm not sure he could even read a Dr Seuss book — CapStar 🥀 (@CapStar777) October 10, 2026

Defense Makes Monumental Stand

Edwards Jr.'s turnover positioned Pittsburgh in plus territory, putting immense pressure on the Tar Heels' defense. The Panthers faced a short fourth down and elected to rush the snap before the two-minute warning. La'Vell Wright, who had gashed North Carolina throughout the game, was stuffed on the run. The Tar Heels would take over with 2:02 remaining in the game.

Pittsburgh would have another opportunity to orchestrate a game-winning drive, but North Carolina's defense delivered with a convincing stop to clinch the game.

A weird sequence here in Pittsburgh. Pitt went for it again on 4th & 2. Melkart Abou-Jaoude with the tackle at the line of scrimmage. Derek McDonald with the forced fumble. Jalon Thompson returned the fumble for a touchdown. Play was reviewed and decided that Pitt RB La'Vell… — Tar Heel Blue (@_tarheelblue) October 10, 2026