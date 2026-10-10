Predicting UNC Football’s Offensive Leaders vs. Pittsburgh

Week 6 is as close to a must-win game as the North Carolina Tar Heels can get, as they enter Saturday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on a two-game skid.

Falling below .500 after starting the season 2-0 would be disastrous for the Tar Heels, who can't afford to let this season unravel. In his second season in Chapel Hill, head coach Bill Belichick is on a scorching hot seat after the Tar Heels went 4-8 in 2025. Another subpar campaign without postseason play, and the 74-year-old head coach will surely be out the door before 2027.

A significant reason North Carolina has suffered consecutive losses has been its offensive struggles. With that in mind, here are predictions for the offensive leaders against Pittsburgh .

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 18-of-25 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Edwards Jr. is on thin ice entering this game, as the Wisconsin transfer has been underwhelming so far this season. His struggles have been the main reason for the Tar Heels' losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. Across those two outings, Edwards Jr. threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 51.7 percent of his passes.

Pittsburgh's defense is susceptible to the deep ball, an area where Edwards Jr. has struggled. The sixth-year quarterback has a chance to build some confidence in that facet of his game. With Pittsburgh's starting quarterback, Mason Heintschel, out due to a season-ending knee injury , Edwards Jr. should operate in a much more comfortable game script.

Benjamin Hall

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) carried the ball as TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Tristan Johnson (35) and linebacker Michael Short (11) defend in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 16 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown; two receptions for 21 yards

Hall's usage was capped last week, as the Tar Heels were forced into a pass-heavy game script after falling behind by two possessions early in the first half. The junior running back was limited to 10 carries for 36 yards against Notre Dame.

Although Pittsburgh is ranked No. 25 and is undefeated at 5-0, it's extremely vulnerable without Heintschel available. As a result, North Carolina should stay within striking distance throughout the game. That caters to the run game, which should be a focal point for the Tar Heels.

Jordan Shipp

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: six receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown

Shipp has yet to hit paydirt this season, which isn't his fault. Edwards Jr. has missed the junior receiver on multiple occasions that should have been touchdowns.

As noted, Pittsburgh's pass defense is exploitable, especially in the deeper parts of the field. Shipp eclipsed 100 receiving yards last week against Notre Dame, and if Edwards Jr. can connect on the deep ball, the star wideout could replicate that performance.