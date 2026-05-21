Matt Able Urged To Return to UNC
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are awaiting Matt Able's decision - whether to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft or officially take his talents to Chapel Hill next season.
Following an impressive scouting combine outing, which took place last week in Chicago, the North Carolina State transfer's draft stock has skyrocketed. Able is projected as a borderline first-round pick, and he is seriously considering staying in the draft. However, ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo suggested that Able should remain in college for at least one more season.
Woo's Thoughts on Able's Decision
- "Able arrived in Chicago hoping to boost his case for the late first round, coming off an up-and-down freshman year at [North Carolina] State that dampened his preseason buzz," Woo said. "He did well to bolster his case, playing well again Thursday (17 points with four 3s) and showcasing a solid feel for scoring."
- "Though Able is still not ready to help a competitive NBA team and he measured on the smaller side for a wing (6-3¾ barefoot and 196 pounds), his plus-4½ wingspan and huge hands are helpful, and he has yet to turn 20 years old."
- "Returning to college and changing scenery from [North Carolina] State to [North Carolina] could help him a year from now, though he has put himself in consideration as a developmental pick for a team that can afford to draft him now and take a longer view."
Returning To UNC Is Best for Both Parties
Able has clearly established himself as an NBA-caliber talent, but entering this year's draft may be a premature decision. For one, this draft class is loaded with elite talent, which pushes players like Able down the board. The freshman guard could slide all the way into the second round, with a handful of freshmen prospects filling up the lottery. Secondly, if Able wants to develop into a star player, learning from head coach Michael Malone for at least one season will do him wonders.
It is mutually beneficial for Able and North Carolina to be tied at the hip in 2026, as the program desperately needs the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard to reach its potential. Able could orchestrate a sophomore breakout under Malone and with formidable talent across the roster.
On the surface, Able's 2025 averages appear pedestrian, but that production came in 21.9 minutes off the bench per game. With an elevated role and increased minutes, Able's statistical output should improve twofold in Chapel Hill next season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.