Matt Able Urged To Return to UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are awaiting Matt Able's decision - whether to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft or officially take his talents to Chapel Hill next season.

Following an impressive scouting combine outing , which took place last week in Chicago, the North Carolina State transfer's draft stock has skyrocketed. Able is projected as a borderline first-round pick, and he is seriously considering staying in the draft . However, ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo suggested that Able should remain in college for at least one more season.

Woo's Thoughts on Able's Decision

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Able arrived in Chicago hoping to boost his case for the late first round, coming off an up-and-down freshman year at [North Carolina] State that dampened his preseason buzz," Woo said. "He did well to bolster his case, playing well again Thursday (17 points with four 3s) and showcasing a solid feel for scoring."

"Though Able is still not ready to help a competitive NBA team and he measured on the smaller side for a wing (6-3¾ barefoot and 196 pounds), his plus-4½ wingspan and huge hands are helpful, and he has yet to turn 20 years old."

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Returning to college and changing scenery from [North Carolina] State to [North Carolina] could help him a year from now, though he has put himself in consideration as a developmental pick for a team that can afford to draft him now and take a longer view."

Returning To UNC Is Best for Both Parties

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able has clearly established himself as an NBA-caliber talent, but entering this year's draft may be a premature decision. For one, this draft class is loaded with elite talent, which pushes players like Able down the board. The freshman guard could slide all the way into the second round, with a handful of freshmen prospects filling up the lottery. Secondly, if Able wants to develop into a star player, learning from head coach Michael Malone for at least one season will do him wonders.

It is mutually beneficial for Able and North Carolina to be tied at the hip in 2026, as the program desperately needs the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard to reach its potential. Able could orchestrate a sophomore breakout under Malone and with formidable talent across the roster.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On the surface, Able's 2025 averages appear pedestrian, but that production came in 21.9 minutes off the bench per game. With an elevated role and increased minutes, Able's statistical output should improve twofold in Chapel Hill next season.