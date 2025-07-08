Former Tar Heel Lands on NBA Summer League Roster
Leaky Black, a Concord, North Carolina native played in Chapel Hill for five seasons. He was the third member of the 2018 recruiting class that also included Coby White and Nassir Little. And unlike those two, Black decided to stay in college for his sophomore season. And then his junior season ... and two seasons after — making a long, and experienced collegiate career.
Black inked a two-contract following the 2023 NBA Draft. He ended up playing 26 games in a Hornets uniform — starting three of those games. By the end of it he averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. Then, Charlotte elected to waive Black once the year finished.
Fortunately, Black received an opportunity to sign with the Washington Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract last year. The Wizards posted its Summer League roster on X (formerly Twitter) with the six-foot-eight wing being listed among other top talent:
Below is more about Black's final season wearing the words "North Carolina" across his chest (2022-2023 season), found on GoHeels:
"Finalist for CollegeInsider.com’s National Defensive Player of the Year • Earned ACC All-Defensive team honors for the second straight season • Third Tar Heel to make the All-Defensive team twice with Jackie Manuel and John Henson • Second straight season in the top three in voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year (third in 2021-22, second in 2022-23) • Averaged career highs in scoring (7.3) and rebounding (6.5)
• Was 10th in the ACC in rebounding average • Grabbed 98 over his last 12 games (8.2 per game), including 34 offensive rebounds • Double-figure rebounds five times (four in his first four seasons) and nine or more 11 times with a high of 12 vs. JMU • Grabbed 10 rebounds at Duke and Wake Forest, the first time in his career he had 10 rebounds in consecutive games • Second on the team in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds (58)
• Scored in double figures seven times with a career-high 18 vs. Wake Forest and at Florida State • Made a three-pointer in 18 games and multiple threes six times (season-high three vs. Wake Forest and at Duke and FSU) • Led UNC with a career-high 42 steals • Made 24 of his last 30 free throws (.800) • Committed only 29 turnovers, 1.1 per 40 minutes (best among the starters)."
And here is more on Black's overall career as a Tar Heel, also on GoHeels:
"Played in a UNC-record 155 games and made 130 starts • Passed Deon Thompson for the UNC games played record in his final home game vs. Duke on 3/4/23 • Career highs included 18 points at Florida State 2/27/23 and vs. Wake Forest 1/4/23, 12 rebounds vs. James Madison 11/20/22, six offensive rebounds vs. Duke in the 2022 Final Four and at Notre Dame 2/22/23, nine assists vs. Duke 2/8/20 and four blocks vs. Virginia 2/25/23
• Scored in double figures 19 times • One double-double, 2/4/23 at Duke • Made multiple steals 47 times • Five or more assists 17 times (UNC 15-2 in those games) • Assist/error ratio of 1.9 to 1 (334 assists/174 turnovers) • UNC went 34-5 over the last three seasons when he had three or more assists • One of five Tar Heels to amass 600 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in four or fewer seasons with James Worthy, George Lynch, David Noel and Danny Green."
Just like his two former teammates, White and Nassir, Black is trying to make the most of his opportunities and make playing in the NBA a long-time career.
