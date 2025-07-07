RJ Davis Shares a Message During Lakers' Summer League
RJ Davis has now played two NBA Summer League games after going undrafted in this year's 2025 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers were willing to give Davis a roster spot, signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract in the process. Through his two outings, Davis scored seven points, reeled in two rebounds, and connected with his teammates for five assists.
As Davis is sporting #26 in the purple and gold uniform, a vast contrast from the typical #4 and Carolina blue and white jersey he wore for five years in Chapel Hill, he's there to showcase his talents in front of his coaches. From White Plains, New York — Chapel Hill, North Carolina — to Los Angeles, California, Davis has taken a wide journey from the east coast, down to the south, and across the United States to the west coast —a huge variety of lifestyles.
Take a look at this video where the Lakers' Summer League team shared what they could each tell their younger self from the past:
"I will always say, just stay the course, never listen to the outside noise — you've overcome a lot of things, you've been doubted your whole life. Stay the course, always believe in yourself," former Tar Heel RJ Davis said in the video.
Through his five seasons at UNC, he went faced a lot from being benched his freshman year, to playing in the national championship game, missing the NCAA Tournament entirely the following year, winning the ACC Player of the Year as a senior, to then getting knocked out of the first round this past March.
Davis is playing alongside Bronny James, son of LeBron James, DJ Steward, a former Duke Blue Devil that he played during his freshman year at UNC. On top of Julian Reese, younger sibling to Angel Reese, a popular WNBA player, also known as "Bayou Barbie."
That bunch of teammates is a huge contrast to who Davis was playing alongside previously. No more Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell, Jae'Lyn Withers, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Ian Jackson. But that's all part of playing a sport, the constant change from one season to the next.
One year under Roy Williams, then four under Hubert Davis, he had the opportunity to learn a ton of basketball knowledge from UNC greats. Plus, the coaching staff who Coach Davis formed around having prior playing experience as a Tar Heel. Davis was always constantly fed wisdom — wisdom he now carries with him to the pro level.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right hereand talk Davis!