UNC Needs to Enter NCAA Tournament with Sense of Urgency
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering the NCAA tournament on a two-game skid, with their latest defeat coming against the Clemson Tigers in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Freshman guard Derek Dixon totaled 16 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Following the game, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard discussed several factors heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Dixon's Thoughts
The Tar Heels struggled for the majority of the game, but came to life in the final seven minutes of the game, nearly pulling a double-digit comeback in the final moments of the game.
- “I think we just locked in, fought harder, tried to change the tempo of the game a little bit with the press," Dixon said. "Found some things that were working, but you know, we just have to have that same fight for the whole game.”
Although North Carolina came up short in their efforts, it is something it can hang its hat on heading into March Madness.
- “We know we can compete with anybody, but we lost the game, and that’s what matters in the end," Dixon said. "I mean, I guess we could try and carry some of that momentum and just use it as an example of what happens when we have that competitive fight, but, you know, we lost.”
The Tar Heels have dealt with adversity all season, and with Caleb Wilson out for the rest of the season, North Carolina will have an extra chip on its shoulders, according to Dixon.
- "Yeah, I mean, we believe we can compete with anybody and beat anybody in the country," Dixon said. "We haven’t been our best the last two games, but this is March, this is what you play for. So, we’re definitely going to bring it in the Tournament. Do it for Caleb (Wilson), do it for all the guys that aren’t able to play. Do it for (James Brown), we’ve got to be better.”
Losing to Clemson could be beneficial for the Tar Heels, as it could be a learning lesson.
- “We have to come out of the gate with that fight, we can’t waver," Dixon explained. "We can’t start slow — all those types of things — which we’ve been struggling with all year. But now it’s win-or-go-home, we have to bring it. I mean, it’s win or go home. We’re only promised one more game. If we can’t bring that competitive edge, that’s not good enough.”
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.