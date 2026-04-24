UNC’s Wilson's Draft Stock Soaring As NBA Combine Nears

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson’s draft stock is already impressively high, but there’s a chance he could be selected even sooner than he’s been projected.

Wilson just wrapped up a very impressive rookie season with UNC that saw him lead the team in virtually every major category and lead it to another NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned several accolades for his performance, including being named a Second Team All-American, as well as First-Team All-ACC, and ACC All-Rookie honors.

Wilson One of UNC’s Best Freshmen

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He had his season come to a halt in February thanks to a season-ending wrist injury, but his season will still go down as one of the most impressive in recent UNC memory. Wilson is set to become just the second UNC freshman to have his jersey hung in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center, and the only one-and-done to do so.

The 6-foot-10 forward has been considered one of the best prospects in the entire draft class. His ability to impact the game tremendously on both ends of the floor has given NBA scouts much reason to be intrigued. Wilson has been projected as a potential top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for the majority of the cycle, but with the draft nearing, it’s possible he could be selected even higher.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor believes that Wilson could potentially land as high as the 2nd overall pick, projecting him to be selected there by the Atlanta Hawks in his latest mock draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Front office executives around the NBA increasingly believe Wilson could be the second player taken in June’s draft,” O’Connor said. “While his exact spot won’t be clear until after the Draft Lottery, once each pick is determined, some teams value the high-flying North Carolina freshman above the more ground-bound Cam Boozer from Duke. Others view Wilson as having similarly high upside as Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with dramatically lower downsides due to Peterson’s availability concerns.”

“Wilson is arguably the most gifted athlete in the draft class,” he added. “He's 6-10 with springs for legs, and when he's flying above the rim, finishing through contact and chasing down everything in his area code, he looks like a future cornerstone.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson will look to continue boosting his draft stock ahead of the NBA Draft. After a memorable freshman season at UNC, he’ll look to further his legacy at the next level in the NBA.